What is the President exactly in charge of? – Murkomen questions Uhuru’s leadership after revealing amount of money lost to corruption daily.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has weighed in on President Uhuru Kenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks after he confessed that the country loses Ksh. 2 billion to corruption every day through corruption.

The sharp-tongued legislature took to his social media pages to state that President Uhuru Kenyatta might not be in control of his government and does not know what is going on in the country.

He said that after the handshake brothers (Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga) edged out Deputy President William Ruto, the country was left in a sad state if such a huge amount of money can be stolen every day.

“You mean the appetite of the ‘handshakers’ was this monumental? So what exactly is the president in charge of? Even the KSh 2 billion daily heist?” he posed.

He stated that Raila Odinga is the main culprit who is the enabler of bad manners in the Jubilee administration.

He added that Uhuru now looks as if he is in the list of dictators that have been across the African continent because Raila has brought dictatorship into the ruling party by chasing away members who were advising him rightly and bringing in those who are advising him to adopt corruption.

After the handshake brothers edged out DP Ruto,the President now says, TWO (2) BILLION is stolen every day?You mean the appetite of the handshakers was this monumental? So what exactly is the President in charge of ?Even the 2B daily HEIST? Awuoro! — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 18, 2021

On Monday 18 January while in an interview with vernacular radio station Inooro FM, President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted that his government was losing a huge amount of money to corruption.

The Head of State made the admission while referring to claims that the anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum will cost around Ksh.2 billion.

He dismissed the claims stating that those talking about the cost of a referendum should not mislead Kenyans that Ksh. 2 billion will be used to fund the referendum.

He explained that the BBI team is waiting for the signatures to be verified then take the process to the counties.

He insisted that those peddling the lies are useless. He pointed out that his main interest is that more resources revert to the people at the grassroots.

He went on to dismiss his critics stating that they were focusing on the wrong issues.

He added that instead of leaders looking at the challenges facing Kenyans and how to resolve them, they are busy politicking about 2022 and claiming that BBI is about helping Raila.