What Kenyans want addressed within 100 days of next administration

Failures have been registered with many people feeling like the economy has been badly managed during his time, which is one of the main reasons those seeking to succeed him are using it as campaign tools.

Uhuru promised to create jobs, change the fortunes of the country but little is seen as his reign comes to an end.

Kenyans also have expectations as we head to the polls next year and they would vote for whoever they deem will fulfil their promise.

This writer spoke to a section of Kenyans who opened up on their expectations and the things they would love to see prioritised by whoever will be elected president in the 2022 General Elections.

During the interactions, healthcare, jobs and a better economy featured greatly in the conversations.

Moses Ngige, a resident of Thika said he expects the next administration to lower taxes and find better ways to make every eligible Kenyan and companies be tax compliant.

AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE

He added that affordable healthcare for all should also be prioritised because Kenyans are suffering from huge medical bills, which should not be the case.

“Health should be taken back to the National government. It has been worse under the counties. There are no drugs in hospitals and services are poor,” he said.

“Empower agencies that fight corruption. Corruption is milking this country dry, we need to see chief corrupt officials being served with heavy punishments like a fine of triple the amount of what is in question and longer jail terms.”

Still, on healthcare, Kariri who lives and works in Nairobi says the cost of treatment for cancer patients and other chronic diseases should be prioritised.

“More should be done to reduce the cost of treatment for cancer patients, NHIF should incorporate such in their services and reduce on service charge among other ailments and more cancer centres be set up. More mental facilities should also be established in organisations.”

According to Fred Onyango, affordable healthcare should not even be up for discussion because Kenyans at the bottom and middle of the pyramid are struggling with many health-related issues.

He added that there are a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to job opportunities as well, adding that employers in Kenya have been taking advantage of employees, knowing that there are no better alternatives.

“Imagine earning less than Sh50,000 or even worse, Sh20,000 – 30,000, what can you do with that type of salary… We urgently need well-paying opportunities worth the current economy and a generation of genuine employers,” Onyango said.

These are just some of the things Kenyans want to be prioritised by whoever will be elected as the next president of the Republic of Kenya.

Other issues raised included; the cost of living, better quality education and faster delivery of services especially when it comes to the issuance of identity cards among others.

The fight against corruption also featured highly, during the interactions.