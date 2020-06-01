Home News WHO gives new guidelines for public gatherings
WHO gives new guidelines for public gatherings

By Tracy Nabwile
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a briefing

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation released new guidelines. The guidelines will govern public gatherings.

A few countries have started reopening their economies. For this reason, the World Health Organization had to come up with measures to prevent more infections.

In the report, the WHO advises that in the events, only guests that have clean health records should attend. They also said that event organizers must be alert during the event.

The report also said that hosts should hold their functions outdoors. It also added that those that can easily contract Covid-19 should not attend.

“People with a higher risk of transmitting Covid-19  should not attend the event (e.g., those with Covid-19 symptoms, contacts of Covid-19 cases during their period of quarantine, or those coming from countries/areas with community transmission of Covid-19),” part of the report stated.

Additionally, the report said that hosts should regulate the number of people that will attend their events.

“Prevention and control measures applicable during this phase include regulating the flow and density of people entering, attending, and departing the event,” the guidelines state.

The guidelines also give other proposals like having designated sitting positions, holding events outdoors, and adjusting the venue capacity. Additionally, hosts should remind their guests to observe the rules of social distancing.

“Since mass gatherings have substantial political, cultural, social, and economic implications, authorities should assess the importance and necessity of an event and consider the option that it may take place, provided all associated public health risks are adequately addressed and mitigated,” the statement reads.

Anyone that previously contracted Covid-19 should not attend events. Those aged over 65 years should also refrain from attending social or political functions.

Politicians have been holding meetings without adhering to the rules of social distancing. For instance, Francis Atwoli held a meeting in his Kajiado home. Photos emerged on the internet showing the disregard of social distancing.

The new guidelines will come in handy for future meetings.

