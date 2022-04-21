Why I attended DP Ruto’s NDC

Presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi has said he was invited by deputy president William Ruto to attend his party’s National Delegates Conference, an invite he had no reason of turning down.

Speaking at his Kwacha office on Thursday, Wanjigi said Ruto had not shown him any hostility so there was no need to snub his event.

“I attended Ruto’s event because he called me personally. It was a platform to show solidarity of some sought,” he said.

“I made it clear that we were competitors and we will be mature about it. My name will be on the ballot. I was clear about that and even my party leader was clear about this before I attended the event,” he said.

He said they had a conversation with DP Ruto and agreed we might need each other after the first round of elections.

Wanjigi said he would not compromise his presidential bid for anybody.

“I am on the ballot and hoping and praying that my radical nature is the biggest selling point,” he said.

Last month, Wanjigi was among the guests attending the United Democratic Alliance delegates conference at the Kasarani stadium.

Wanjigi arrived at Kasarani in the company of Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria.

Speaking to the press, Wanjigi said he was there because of friendship”Hakuna muungano, ni urafiki tu [There is no alliance, just friendship],” he said.