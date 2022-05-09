Why I left Raila’s Azimio coalition

Governor Alfred Mutua has explained why he decamped from the Azimio la Umoja coalition and joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Monday.

According to Mutua, the Azimio la Umoja only favoured some political parties, leaving others like MCC in the dark.

“To this end, we have decided to break our ties with Azimio la Umoja. Therefore, the contract between Azimio and MCC is null and void.”

Mutua says the MCC party has been kept in the dark over the Azimio la Umoja affairs and it has been unable to access the coalition agreement or understand its terms.

Last week, he raised suspicion that the said lack of transparency could result in some aspirants being locked out of the August elections at the last minute.

“What games are they playing? On Monday, May 9, 2022, the party will make a decision on the way forward bearing in mind the plans to zone our party aspirants out and the deadlines set by law,” said Mutua.

“There is a clear and present danger that aspirants in parties in Azimio will be denied their democratic opportunity to be on the ballot. This we cannot accept,” he said.

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula was among the leaders who welcomed Mutua into the Kenya Kwanza camp, saying his entry is an assurance of victory in the August polls.