Why I regret having my boobs enlarged – Huddah reveals
Why I regret having my boobs enlarged – Huddah reveals

By Alfred Kiura
Huddah previously revealed that her breasts were enlarged at a cost a whopping 10, 545 US dollars

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has come out to reveal that she had her breasts enlarged for a man who never ended up marrying her.

The self-proclaimed Star Gal expressing her regret, took to her Instagram page to reveal that it was a decision that she would have advised her younger self against, if time would roll back to her early 20’s.

The Huddah Cosmetics founder revealed that the man funded everything including giving her 35000 US dollars (Ksh. 3,520,811), paying for her flight, paying for her hotel and taking her for shopping.

Huddah Monroe reveals she had her boobs enlarged for a man who never ended up marrying her..

The lass previously revealed that her breasts were enlarged at a cost of a whopping 10, 545 US dollars (Ksh. 1,060,770). She also in a previous interview revealed that she broke up with the man after eight months as he would always say negative things about her body.

Huddah who has never been shy from speaking her mind came to limelight when she represented Kenya in the Big Brother Africa. She grabbed the opportunity and went on to make a name for herself. She recently revealed that she was ready to settle down and have five kids as she had seen in all in when it came to men.

