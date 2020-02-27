Why my mother rejected me – former Tahidi High Jackie actress opens up

Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia has come out to reveal that her mother rejected her so that she could be accepted into her new family after separating from her husband.

While speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo FM’s presenter Massawe Japanni, the former Switch TV’s Chat Spot show presenter narrated that her mother was married to her biological father before they parted ways.

She added that after her parent’s separation, she used to move from house to house living with her father, then her aunt then going back to her father again, something messed her up. She explained that she be barley settled at one place before moving to the next one and this made her start having trust issues and building a wall between herself and other people.

The mother of one revealed that she once told her mother that she was facing challenges in her marriage only for her mother to tell her that she hoped her marriage would not be a repeat of what she went through with her father. She explained that her response made her question her marriage and had to take the rejection as love.

Jackie went on to point out that since she gave birth to her five-year-old daughter, she began amending her relationship with her mother and can now hang out and talk as she loves had forgiven her.

“Ever since I think I got my child tulijaribu sasa coz it wasn’t a good relationship na mamangu but we tried because it was really not tight because of that space mara hamko nay eye alafu akapata watoto wengine so I felt like she really was focusing na hao wengine,” she said.

Here is the full interview: