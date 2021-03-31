Why Raila Odinga met with ODM party leaders.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday 31 March 2021 held a meeting with the party leaders to review critical developments in the country.

The former Prime Minister said that he held the meeting with Senate Minority Leader Hon James Orengo, ODM chairman Hon John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Whip Hon Junet Mohammed, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Treasurer Hon Timothy Bosire, and Hon Gladys Wanga who is a member of the top leadership of ODM.

He announced that they had a specific focus on the ongoing vaccination campaign and containment measures against COVID-19, the state of the economy, and its impact on Kenyans and political developments in the country.

He noted that the meeting reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to the spirit of the Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that has created an environment of peace and stability required to address the pressing issues facing the country.

“We tasked the party and our supporters to continue showing this commitment to the handshake and its wider national goals in word and deed, in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Raila Odinga said that the party had an unwavering commitment to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the constitution of the Kenya Amendment Bill that is a product of the BBI process.

He added that in the spirit of the Handshake and the wider goals of the BBI Amendment Bill, they agreed that the Parliament should fast track the process and release the document to the public to enable Kenyans to have a final say on the envisaged changes to the constitution via a referendum.

He mentioned that they agreed that the BBI must be subjected to a referendum because it entails a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the Executive and Kenyans need to have a say in the reorganization.

The party therefore fully supports a referendum on the document.

Raila also said that the party was appealing to the people to continue adhering to the health protocols meant to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country and also to go for vaccination.

He added that the party is committed to engaging the government with a view to coming up with ways and means to cushion the people from the effects of the economy especially during these times of lockdown.