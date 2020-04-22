Home News We are sexually harassed at quarantine facilities - woman complains of conditions...
News

We are sexually harassed at quarantine facilities – woman complains of conditions at KMTC

By Connie Mukenyi
We are sexual harassment at quarantine facilities KMTC

A woman Ann* has complained of how women are experiencing sexual harassment while in quarantine facilities.

Ann revealed how men always bang on their doors every night during late hours demanding to be let in at the KMTC facility. She is scared that maybe one day the men might break in and do the unthinkable to them.

“The security here is not so good. Men and women are sleeping in the same hostels. Last night and early this morning, men were banging on women’s doors. We are scared because we do not know these people. They may rape or harm us,” a worried Ann complained.

She called onto the government to let them go since their lives are in danger while in quarantine. According to Ann, they have reported the sexual harassment to concerned authorities. However, she complains no action has been taken.

Ann revealed that she has been in KMTC for over three weeks since the 1st of April. She explained she had travelled from abroad after which she went to quarantine. However, Ann reveals she did not expect to stay there for more than 14 days.

“I have been here for 22 days, yet I expected to be here for 14 days. I have strictly adhered to the rules of self-isolation. Why are we being punished because others tested positive?” An agitated Ann complained.

Poor hygiene

Rose* another lady at the quarantine facility also complained that apart from sexual harassment, women are also facing hygiene issues.

She complained about how she ran out of toiletries, including sanitary towels during her stay there. Rose further complained that she does not have enough money to restock or even to foot the bill.

“I have no sanitary pads and other essential services such as toothpaste and soap as they have run out. I have nowhere to buy them from as there are no shops here. My family is in Kiambu and can not travel due to the travel restrictions. I have spoken with the government spokesman about getting us sanitary pads, and he has said he will get something done,” Rose said.

Previous articleBahati hilariously responds after Khaligraph Jones refers to him as “mtoto wa Diana” in new song
Next articleEzekiel Mutua speaks after video of Mulamwah harvesting Marijuana goes viral

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nairobi Hospital to charge Ksh10,000 for Coronavirus tests

Erick Flavour -
Nairobi Hospital now joins the list of private hospitals that offer Covid-19 testing for PCR SARS COV-2. The Hospital will charge Ksh10,000 and requests the...
Read more
News

KDF officers forced to take pay cut following tough times

Laiza Maketso -
As part of the government's plan to mitigate the effects of covid-19, KDF officers are facing pay cuts. According to a memorandum seen by Kenyan...
Read more
Entertainment

Ile dhambi naweza kufanya wewe, Xtian Dela’s nasty response to Vera Sidika

Stanley Kasee -
Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika got netizens talking once again as she confessed her love for social media influencer Arthur Mandela, known by many as...
Read more
15,565FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ezekiel Mutua speaks after video of Mulamwah harvesting Marijuana goes viral

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua has spoken after a video of Comedian Mulamwah picking bhang leaves went viral. Speaking to Radio Jambo’s presenter...
Read more

We are sexually harassed at quarantine facilities – woman complains of conditions at KMTC

News Connie Mukenyi -
A woman Ann* has complained of how women are experiencing sexual harassment while in quarantine facilities. Ann revealed how men always bang on their doors...
Read more

Bahati hilariously responds after Khaligraph Jones refers to him as “mtoto wa Diana” in new song

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Bahati has responded after award-winning rapper Khaligrpah Jones referred to him as “mtoto wa Diana" in his new song dubbed Hao...
Read more

Nairobi Hospital to charge Ksh10,000 for Coronavirus tests

News Erick Flavour -
Nairobi Hospital now joins the list of private hospitals that offer Covid-19 testing for PCR SARS COV-2. The Hospital will charge Ksh10,000 and requests the...
Read more

KDF officers forced to take pay cut following tough times

News Laiza Maketso -
As part of the government's plan to mitigate the effects of covid-19, KDF officers are facing pay cuts. According to a memorandum seen by Kenyan...
Read more

Life after Covid-19. Will we come out of this better people?

Lifestyle Tracy Nabwile -
The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us a lot of things, the main one being the importance of sanitising and keeping our hands clean. Our hands...
Read more

Ile dhambi naweza kufanya wewe, Xtian Dela’s nasty response to Vera Sidika

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika got netizens talking once again as she confessed her love for social media influencer Arthur Mandela, known by many as...
Read more

Missouri state sues China over coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Missouri, a state in America, has decided to sue China over Coronavirus. Further, it includes other top government officials in its lawsuit. The state has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke