We are sexually harassed at quarantine facilities – woman complains of conditions at KMTC

A woman Ann* has complained of how women are experiencing sexual harassment while in quarantine facilities.

Ann revealed how men always bang on their doors every night during late hours demanding to be let in at the KMTC facility. She is scared that maybe one day the men might break in and do the unthinkable to them.

“The security here is not so good. Men and women are sleeping in the same hostels. Last night and early this morning, men were banging on women’s doors. We are scared because we do not know these people. They may rape or harm us,” a worried Ann complained.

She called onto the government to let them go since their lives are in danger while in quarantine. According to Ann, they have reported the sexual harassment to concerned authorities. However, she complains no action has been taken.

Ann revealed that she has been in KMTC for over three weeks since the 1st of April. She explained she had travelled from abroad after which she went to quarantine. However, Ann reveals she did not expect to stay there for more than 14 days.

“I have been here for 22 days, yet I expected to be here for 14 days. I have strictly adhered to the rules of self-isolation. Why are we being punished because others tested positive?” An agitated Ann complained.

Poor hygiene

Rose* another lady at the quarantine facility also complained that apart from sexual harassment, women are also facing hygiene issues.

She complained about how she ran out of toiletries, including sanitary towels during her stay there. Rose further complained that she does not have enough money to restock or even to foot the bill.

“I have no sanitary pads and other essential services such as toothpaste and soap as they have run out. I have nowhere to buy them from as there are no shops here. My family is in Kiambu and can not travel due to the travel restrictions. I have spoken with the government spokesman about getting us sanitary pads, and he has said he will get something done,” Rose said.