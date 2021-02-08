Woman pushed out of matatu dies, National Police Service responds

A woman who was allegedly pushed out of a moving matatu in Kiambu County has succumbed to her injuries. The National Police Service has commented on the incident.

In a statement, the Police revealed that they impounded the motor vehicle at Wanguru Police Station in Mwea. However, the matatu driver and tout have gone into hiding.

“You brought our attention to an unfortunate incident where a tout allegedly pushed a lady out of a moving vehicle in Juja. The driver and conductor have gone into hiding. We assure you that we will take action against the culprits. Further updates to follow,” the police statement reads in part.

The driver and conductor is still at large. We assure you that action will be taken against the culprits involved. Further updates to follow. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 8, 2021

On 8th February, Kenyans took to their social media accounts to demand justice for Judy Wanjiku. This is after reports emerged that the matatu crew harassed her over bus fare.

The tout allegedly demanded that she pays 200 shillings. However, she refused, saying that the amount was too high. The matatu driver joined in on the altercation and demanded that she pays the amount.

The tout allegedly pushed the lady out of the vehicle. She fell and remained unconscious for several minutes. When she became conscious, she called her brother and asked him to take her home. The next day, she failed to wake up, and a hospital pronounced her dead.