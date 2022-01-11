Women march to protest killing of activist in Isiolo

Women rights defenders marched along the streets of Isiolo town on Tuesday to protest the murder of an activist.

Elizabeth Ibrahim Ekaru, woman rights and land activist, was found dead on January 3 after an alleged argument with her neighbour.

Women rights activists, civil society groups and the public joined in the peaceful procession to protest the killings of other Kenyan women as well.

Alice Karori, a women’s rights defender, said that the procession was peaceful and showed solidarity among women in Isiolo County.

Speaking to the Star on the phone, Karori said the march echoed one message, which is, they want the women to progress.