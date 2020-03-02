Argentina President proposes the legalization of abortion

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández has announced his plan to send a bill to the Congress in the next ten days to legalize abortion.

Fernández, who took an oath of office in December last year, had previously termed abortion as a matter of public health.

Abortion is legal in Argentina but only in cases of rape or if the mother’s health is at risk. However, it is mostly prohibited across Latin America except for restricted cases.

Argentina is set to become the largest country in the region to make abortion legal if the bill is passed.

President Fernández said during his first annual address to the Congress that it was a fact that abortion was happening.

“A state should protect citizens in general and women in particular. And in the 21st Century, every society needs to respect the individual choice of its members to decide freely about their bodies,” he said, adding that he would establish a program that will enhance sex education.

Previously, attempts to change the law in the country failed following that the population is overwhelmingly Roman Catholic.

In 2018, the Congress narrowly approved the bill to legalize abortion for pregnancies of up to 14 weeks, but the Senate later rejected it.

However, this time the president of the country is behind the bill.

The discussion about abortion in Argentina was rekindled in February 2019 after an 11-year-old rape victim delivered by C-section.

The girl had requested to have an abortion after her grandma’s 65-year-old spouse raped her, but the process was recurrently delayed because of the real identity of her guardian.

Uruguay, Guyana, and Cuba are presently the only countries in Latin America that allow abortion within the first weeks of pregnancy.

Although some countries allow abortion in cases of rape or when the mother’s life is in danger, the act is utterly banned in Haiti, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Several women have been jailed in El Salvador for deaths of their fetuses in what they described as stillbirths or miscarriages.