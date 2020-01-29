British Airways suspends flights going and coming from mainland China

Because of the coronavirus, British Airways has suspended direct flights from and to mainland China.

The move comes after the UK Foreign Office put a stern directive against traveling to the country unless necessary.

So far, the country has led to the demise of more than 100 people in both China and at least 16 other countries.

Wuhan, the center of evacuation, has witnessed the evacuation of hundreds of foreign nationals. Some other measures include:

With over 300 British citizens believed to be in the province of Hubei and Wuhan, the UK government plans on evacuating each one of them.

Australia will quarantine 600 of its citizens staying 2,000km from the mainland after returning from the Christmas holidays.

The US, other EU countries, and Japan have also repatriated their citizens.

British Airways, which carries daily operations to Beijing and Shanghai from Heathrow, announced flight suspension. No flights will go to and from mainland China until the end of January when assessing the situations comes to an end.

The airlines sent out an apology to its clientele stating their safety was of utmost importance.

Other airlines, including Cathay Pacific Airways, Air Canada, and United Airlines, already canceled some flights going to China.

Latest reports on the virus

On Wednesday, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed the number of deaths of rising to 132 in the country.

Germany has confirmed four cases, making it the second European country after France. Also, the United Arab Emirates confirmed the first incident in family members who returned from Wuhan.

A member of NHC said the virus could take up to ten days before reaching its peak.

Currently, there’s no cure for the disease, let alone a viable vaccine. The virus causes severe infections to the respiratory tract that emerged from the province of Wuhan.

Airlines that have suspended their flights

Indonesia’s Lion Air will suspend flights to 15 Chinese cities. The suspension is temporary, and it will take effect from this coming Saturday

Cathay Pacific will also suspend all flights to China starting 30 January. Others include Russia Ural Airlines, with Taiwan China Airlines asking passengers to board with their bottles for taking beverage. Singapore Airlines has gone a notch higher by asking its passengers to use masks for flights headed to China.

Introducing these measures will help reduce chances for the virus to spread.