California on lockdown as Italy overtakes China in deaths toll stats

California has been placed on partial lockdown as the United States widens moves to curb the spread of coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the lockdown will effect as of Thursday, affecting more than 39 million people.

Italy has so far surpassed China as the country is hit with most deaths from the deadly virus.

President Donald Trump reported that The United States was fast-tracking the possibilities of antimalarial drugs to be used as a treatment for the virus. Trump further pointed a finger at China for failing to inform the world of the outbreak ‘early enough.’

China has for the second day in a row reported no new domestic cases in what is seen as a success measure in containing the virus which continues to wreak havoc all around the globe.

While China seems to at last witness light at the end of the tunnel, countries all around the globe have screwed stringent measures to ensure the safety of their people. Countries have locked their borders and imposed lockdowns to prevent the social inter-mingling of people which seems to be the main setback in the struggle to kick out the virus which first appeared in Wuhan in December 2019.

Governments and Central banks have set in to sanitize physical forms of money to minimize the spread of the virus in the events of money circulation.

Italy announced 427 more deaths from the virus on Thursday taking its totals to 3,405 and soaring Europe’s toll by over another quarter of the initial figures.

The fast-spreading virus which is characterized by fever, headache, and respiratory problems has seen China officially reporting over 3,200 deaths.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the virus’ possible devastating effects

“If we let the virus spread especially to the most vulnerable regions in the world, it could kill millions of people,” Guterres said.

PAYING FOR CHINA’S UNTRANSPARENCY

The number of infections in other places of the world have surpassed those in China- the epicenter of the disease. China’s milestone is attributed to the strict measures enforced which include a complete quarantine of Wuhan as of January.

Charged US President Donald Trump, on the state of the crisis, said the ‘innocent’ world was paying heavily for China’s lack of transparency in the initial stages of the outbreak.

“The virus could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly, the world is paying for what they did,” Trump said.

Trump reported that US authorities were fast-tracking and making them available almost immediately as treatment for the virus.

The drugs; chloroquine and hydroxycloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine which have been used to treat Malaria for decades now.

Britain, on the crisis, said it could “turn to tide” o the virus provided the people will listen to the advice from the authorities and avoid social contact.