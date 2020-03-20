Home News World News California on lockdown as Italy overtakes China in deaths toll stats
NewsWorld News

California on lockdown as Italy overtakes China in deaths toll stats

By Edwin Ginni

California has been placed on partial lockdown as the United States widens moves to curb the spread of coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the lockdown will effect as of Thursday, affecting more than 39 million people.

Italy has so far surpassed China as the country is hit with most deaths from the deadly virus.

President Donald Trump reported that The United States was fast-tracking the possibilities of antimalarial drugs to be used as a treatment for the virus. Trump further pointed a finger at China for failing to inform the world of the outbreak ‘early enough.’

China has for the second day in a row reported no new domestic cases in what is seen as a success measure in containing the virus which continues to wreak havoc all around the globe.

While China seems to at last witness light at the end of the tunnel, countries all around the globe have screwed stringent measures to ensure the safety of their people. Countries have locked their borders and imposed lockdowns to prevent the social inter-mingling of people which seems to be the main setback in the struggle to kick out the virus which first appeared in Wuhan in December 2019.

Governments and Central banks have set in to sanitize physical forms of money to minimize the spread of the virus in the events of money circulation.

Italy announced 427 more deaths from the virus on Thursday taking its totals to 3,405 and soaring Europe’s toll by over another quarter of the initial figures.

The fast-spreading virus which is characterized by fever, headache, and respiratory problems has seen China officially reporting over 3,200 deaths. 

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the virus’ possible devastating effects

“If we let the virus spread especially to the most vulnerable regions in the world, it could kill millions of people,” Guterres said.

PAYING FOR CHINA’S UNTRANSPARENCY

The number of infections in other places of the world have surpassed those in China- the epicenter of the disease. China’s milestone is attributed to the strict measures enforced which include a complete quarantine of Wuhan as of January.

Charged US President Donald Trump, on the state of the crisis, said the ‘innocent’ world was paying heavily for China’s lack of transparency in the initial stages of the outbreak.

“The virus could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly, the world is paying for what they did,” Trump said.

Trump reported that  US authorities were fast-tracking and making them available almost immediately as treatment for the virus.

The drugs; chloroquine and hydroxycloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine which have been used to treat Malaria for decades now.

Britain, on the crisis, said it could “turn to tide” o the virus provided the people will listen to the advice from the authorities and avoid social contact.

Previous articleSafaricom services to be unavailable for several hours on Sunday, March 22 due to planned maintenance

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The first case of coronavirus death reported in sub – Saharan Africa

Laiza Maketso -
On Wednesday, Sub-Saharan Africa confirmed its early death from COVID-19. The individual, a high ranking official from Burkina Faso, succumbed to the virus. The World...
Read more
News

BREAKING: President Uhuru Kenyatta directives after Coronavirus spread

Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has given directives that all should be closed with immediate effect with Day schools closing on Monday 16 March 15, 2020...
Read more
World News

Trump declares corona virus a national disaster

Tracy Nabwile -
There has been a widening novel corona virus crisis (COVID-19) in Washington. Yesterday, the United States president Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency....
Read more
15,348FansLike
3,415FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

California on lockdown as Italy overtakes China in deaths toll stats

World News Edwin Ginni -
California has been placed on partial lockdown as the United States widens moves to curb the spread of coronavirus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that...
Read more

Safaricom services to be unavailable for several hours on Sunday, March 22 due to planned maintenance

Business News Edwin Ginni -
Safaricom announced it will be conducting planned maintenance from 2 am to 8 am on Sunday, March 22. Airtime purchases from M-Pesa, scratchcards...
Read more

Kisumu Governor names himself acting Health CEC member

County News Erick Flavour -
Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o today appointed himself the Health County Executive Committee (CEC) member in a move to revive the troubled sector. In a...
Read more

Legendary music producer Tedd Josiah reveals his late wife’s last wish

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Kenyan music producer and singer Tedd Josiah has revealed that his late wife Regina Katar told him that she wished to go back...
Read more

CS Kagwe announces new COVID-19 control measures

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, has brought forth a raft of new measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Four more suspected cases This development...
Read more

Sanitize – Khaligraph Jones reacts after Huddah Monroe claims she does not know any of his songs

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning Kenyan rapper Khalighraph Jones has come out to respond to socialite Huddah Monroe’s confession claiming that she does not know any of his...
Read more

Standard Group prepares to fire 170 journalists

News Alfred Kiura -
KTN journalists are set to be jobless as Standard Group Center prepares to fire 170 journalists across various departments and scrap off their positions. In...
Read more

I do not know any of Khaligraph Jones’ songs – Huddah Monroe claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has thrown shade at compatriot and award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones claiming that she does not know any of his...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke