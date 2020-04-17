Home World News international Corona virus in France. More than half of the aircraft carrier's crew...
Corona virus in France. More than half of the aircraft carrier's crew infected

Corona virus in France. More than half of the aircraft carrier's crew infected

1081 of the 2010 crew members of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” are infected with coronavirus – announced the French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. 545 sailors show symptoms of COVID-19.

The source of the appearance of the coronavirus on the aircraft carrier is not yet known. The ship has not had external influences since 16 March. After the sailors suspected of being infected with a corona virus, the vessel set off on a return trip to France on April 8.

Both a spokesman for the French navy on Thursday and Minister Parly on Friday formally denied the claims of one of the sailors that the commander of the aircraft carrier proposed to stop the mission after a three-day stop in Brest in the north-west of France in mid-March. According to the sailor, this proposal was rejected.

Minister Parly also said it was impossible at this stage to confirm whether the virus was on board the aircraft carrier before the stop in Brest.

Corona virus in France. Infected one-third of aircraft carrier crew

According to Reuters, the Navy defends its decisions related to the spread of the virus on board the aircraft carrier.

“We are and will be transparent,” said The Director of Military Medical Services (SSA), Dr Marilyne Gygax Genero, quoted in a press release from the French Senate committee. “Infection on an aircraft carrier is an absolutely important event (…). At the end of this crisis, there will undoubtedly be the consequences drawn,” she stressed.

Senate committee chairman Christian Cambon announced that he would ask the Armed Forces Minister to systematically investigate the soldiers before the mission began. “It is not clear that the military does not use the tests before going on missions for security reasons, but also operational performance,” he said.

According to a press release, Genero concluded that it is currently not possible to test all French military units or order the wearing of masks.

Commissioned in 2001, Charles de Gaulle is the flagship of the French Navy and the only nuclear aircraft carrier built by a state other than the US.

