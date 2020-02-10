Dad’s in Finland to enjoy parental leave as mum’s

To improve relationships between the children and their parents, Finland’s government is giving both parents the same maternal leave. The number of days to spend with the newborn baby and allowances have increased.

Finland says it wants to “promote well being and gender equality.”Europe is known to prioritize parent-child relationships when it comes to parental leave. Sweden, which is Finland’s neighboring country, has 240 days of leave for both parents.

Finland has a maternity leave of 4.2 months typically. Then once the child turns two, the fathers are given 2.2 months’. Afterwards, a six months’leave is provided for both parents to share. With the new directives in place, they will only be having parental leave.

A few fathers get the opportunity to share their time with their children. Due to this, a source BBC News reported that Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marrin said: “too few fathers spend time with their children when they are young.”

Most of the countries in Europe are heading towards introducing new directives on parental leave. A 2019 directive states that each parent should be given at least four months’ leave, including two months’ that are not transferable.

Norway since 1993 has non-transferable leave for fathers. In Portugal, the parents are given their parental leave with 100% paid salary for 120 days of the parental leave and 80% salary for 30 days of the leave.

Women lead the five-party coalition governing Finland. Ms. Marin told BBC News, “It’s not that big of a deal for women to be in power.”The changes to increase the number of days for parental leave will increase costs by €100m.

In a Unicef report done in 2019, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Portugal, and Sweden have good family-friendly policies.