End of Support For Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Microsoft 7, one of its most popular operating systems by next week.

The change will take place on 14 January 2020, meaning that users of Windows 7 will not receive any technical support, security or software updates, and fixes after that.

Microsoft issued a statement saying that the support for Windows 7 will come to an end on 14 January 2020 after 10 years.

“While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” Microsoft added.

The company advised that users should upgrade their systems to Windows 10 to stay secure from viruses and malware as well as to receive the technical support they deserve.

Windows 10 is not only a modern computer operating system but also the most secure OS ever built by Microsoft. It features comprehensive end-to-end security encompassing firewalls, antivirus, internet protection and much more.

The latest operating system has more advanced security features, real-time updates, and dashboard displays that safeguard the user against possible future threats.

Nevertheless, Windows 10 doesn’t come cheap, with the Pro Edition costing about £219.99 while the Home Edition costs about £119.99.

Additionally, Microsoft stated that it would be possible to install the Windows 10 OS on older devices, although it is not recommended.

The technology giants advised that users with laptops or computers older than three years should get new devices.

“The best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC. Not only are new modern PCs fast (thanks to solid-state drives) and durable with batteries that last longer, the average price for a great PC is considerably less than it was 5-10 years ago,” stated Microsoft.

Windows 7 has been available for the PC users since 2009 when it generally became available, after the release of its predecessor Windows Vista in less than three years.