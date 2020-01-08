Home News World News End of Support For Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System
NewsWorld News

End of Support For Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System

By Erick Flavour

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Microsoft 7, one of its most popular operating systems by next week.

The change will take place on 14 January 2020, meaning that users of Windows 7 will not receive any technical support, security or software updates, and fixes after that.

Microsoft issued a statement saying that the support for Windows 7 will come to an end on 14 January 2020 after 10 years.

“While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” Microsoft added.

The company advised that users should upgrade their systems to Windows 10 to stay secure from viruses and malware as well as to receive the technical support they deserve.

Windows 10 is not only a modern computer operating system but also the most secure OS ever built by Microsoft. It features comprehensive end-to-end security encompassing firewalls, antivirus, internet protection and much more.

The latest operating system has more advanced security features, real-time updates, and dashboard displays that safeguard the user against possible future threats.

Nevertheless, Windows 10 doesn’t come cheap, with the Pro Edition costing about £219.99 while the Home Edition costs about £119.99.

Additionally, Microsoft stated that it would be possible to install the Windows 10 OS on older devices, although it is not recommended.

The technology giants advised that users with laptops or computers older than three years should get new devices.

“The best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC. Not only are new modern PCs fast (thanks to solid-state drives) and durable with batteries that last longer, the average price for a great PC is considerably less than it was 5-10 years ago,” stated Microsoft.

Windows 7 has been available for the PC users since 2009 when it generally became available, after the release of its predecessor Windows Vista in less than three years.

Previous articleKenyan athletes Kenneth Muriithi dies in a road accident

RELATED ARTICLES

World News

Boeing 737 Crashes in Iran Killing 170 Passengers

Stephen Ginni -
A TV reporter at the Iran State said that the crash occurred as a result of mechanical issues. The crashing of the aircraft occurs...
Read more
Africa news

Libya conflict: 28 Killed in Deadly Air Strike

Gilbert Kirgotty -
At least 28 people were killed following a deadly airstrike attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. Tripoli, which is...
Read more
World News

China urges calmness after US kills Soleimani

Edwin Ginni -
China has urged both parties to stay calm and restrain from revenge plans China has appealed the US and Iranian governments to maintain calmness...
Read more
12,067FansLike
2,958FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

End of Support For Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System

World News Erick Flavour -
Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Microsoft 7, one of its most popular operating systems by next week. The change will take...
Read more

Kenyan athletes Kenneth Muriithi dies in a road accident

News affaxerd -
The Kenyan athlete Kenneth Muriithi on Tuesday 7th January 2020 evening died on the spot after being involved in a greasy road accident along...
Read more

MIGUNA MIGUNA’S RETURN FOIL FOR BBI

News Chuoyo Protus -
  After several hours in limbo at Frankfurt, lawyer Miguna Miguna will land into the country. His return sets the stage for what will be...
Read more

Microsoft Appoints New Country Manager for Kenya

Africa news Erick Flavour -
Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu is the new Country Manager for Microsoft’s operations in Kenya, a country recognized as a highly disciplined and focused IT...
Read more

Fraudulent Claims with use of Safaricom Customer Care Numbers

Local news Stephen Ginni -
This week there have been complaints from some Safaricom subscribers about fraudsters who are coning their funds. The money is alleged to be taken...
Read more

Boeing 737 Crashes in Iran Killing 170 Passengers

World News Stephen Ginni -
A TV reporter at the Iran State said that the crash occurred as a result of mechanical issues. The crashing of the aircraft occurs...
Read more

NHIF has Reversed Sh495 Million which was paid for IT System

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Previously there have been queries over procurement of IT systems in National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF). An audit was carried out and found...
Read more

Ann Mwenda: From a personal assistant to Nairobi deputy Governor nominee.

News Fredrick Musila -
On Monday, January 6, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko surprised the nation when he nominated Ann Kananu Mwenda to serve as his deputy governor. This...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke