French Doctor apologizes for suggesting Covid-19 treatment be tried on Africans

By Stanley Kasee
French doctors suggesting a covid-19 treatment trial on Africans

French Doctor finally apologized for suggesting that a possible treatment for Covid-19 should be tested in Africa after his sentiment sparked an outcry on social media.

Jean-Paull Mira, who is the head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital in Paris, made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview on French Television channel LCI with the research director of France’s national health institute, Inserm.

The Inserm director, Camille Lotch, was talking about the BCG tuberculosis vaccine, which is being tried in several countries of Europe and Australia against Covid-19.

“If I could be provocative, should we not do this study in Africa where there are no masks, treatment, or intensive care, a little bit like its done, by the way, for certain AIDS studies or with prostitutes?” Mira’s question which did not go well with many people, especially Africans.

The research director from France’s Inserm responded, “You are right. We are in the process of thinking in parallel about a study in Africa. That, also, doesn’t stop us, in parallel, from thinking about a study in Australia and Europe.”

People expressed their rage and disappointments about those comments on social media; for instance, Retired Ivory Coast took to twitter and said, “Africa is not a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those unbecoming, false, and, most of all, deeply racist words.”

In a statement by the Paris network of hospitals, Mr. Mira apologized for those who were affected by his comments in one way or the other.

“I want to present all my apologies to those who were shocked, hurt, or felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week,” read part of the statement.

Inserim, on the other hand, stated on Twitter that the interview was being misinterpreted and noted that the vaccine is presently only being trialed on Australia and Europe.

Mr. Lotch is, however, yet to comment on the matter.

