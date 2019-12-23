Home News World News IS in Iraq: Rebuilding like Al-Qaeda on 'Steroids'
NewsWorld News

IS in Iraq: Rebuilding like Al-Qaeda on ‘Steroids’

By Gilbert Kirgotty
  • There are growing indications that the Islamic State (IS) is re-organizing in Iraq.
  • Kurdish and Western intelligence officials say the group’s presence in Iraq is a sophisticated insurgency.
  • It is feared the attacks from IS would become much more aggressive by 2020.

IS militants are now more dangerous and well-loaded with weapons and cash. This is according to the top Kurdish counter-terrorism official, Lahur Talabany (Pictured).

Speaking to the media, Lahur Talabany stated, “They have better techniques, better tactics and a lot more money at their disposal…they are able to buy vehicles, weapons, food supplies, and equipment. Technologically they’re more savvy. It’s more difficult to flush them out. So, they are like al-Qaeda on steroids.”

The chief of the Kurdish intelligence painted the picture of an organization that had spent the last year rebuilding itself from the ruins of the caliphate, at the hills of the Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq.

Mr. Talabany, who heads the Zanyari Agency, which is one of two intelligence agencies in Iraqi Kurdistan went ahead to claim that, “We see the activities are increasing now, and we think the rebuilding phase is over.” Just like their predecessors – the Al-Qaeda, the new militants have also gone underground, and it seems like they do not wish to control a particular region, as a measure to avoid being a target.

“If we have political unrest,” he warned, “this is Heaven or Christmas come early for ISIS.” This is as a result of the current unrest in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Kurdish intelligence officials have estimated that IS is 10,000 strong in Iraq, having approximately 5,000 fighters and a similar number of sleeper cells and sympathizers.

So what implications does this have on the international community? According to Lahur Talabany, “The more comfortable they get here,” he says, “the more they will think about operations outside of Iraq and Syria.”

“I can compare 2019 with 2012, ” he said, “when they were beginning, organizing themselves, and getting taxes from the people. If the situation continues as it is, in 2020 they will reorganize themselves more, be more powerful and carry out more attacks.”

The extremists are confined to the shadows, for now – only emerging at night to carry out hit-and-run attacks. However, Iraq has seen terror grow from these beginnings before, and some fear a new threat is coming, not only for the region but also for the West.

 

Previous articleIs it Shaffie or Jeff?

RELATED ARTICLES

World News

Porch Pirating Sweeps America

Pho.genic -
Porch pirates are becoming an increasing nuisance in the USA. Porch pirates is a word derived for people who steal packages off people's lawns...
Read more
News

President Trump Impeached!! What Next?

Pho.genic -
Debates and inquiries about impeaching Donald Trump have been going on for 85 days and today he became the third president to be impeached...
Read more
News

Trials of Trump: An Impeachment Vote that Changed Everything

Richard M Adrian -
House Impeaches the world’s most powerful president in a vote that charged Donald Trump with aiding Ukranian pressure campaign for political gain.  Today, Trump becomes...
Read more
11,552FansLike
2,906FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

IS in Iraq: Rebuilding like Al-Qaeda on ‘Steroids’

World News Gilbert Kirgotty -
There are growing indications that the Islamic State (IS) is re-organizing in Iraq. Kurdish and Western intelligence officials say the group's presence in...
Read more

Is it Shaffie or Jeff?

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Kenyans are yet to witness a controversial week as the renowned radio presenter and social media personality denies the allegations of being involved on...
Read more

Kipchumba Murkomen Urges Uhuru And Raila To Come Out Clean On BBI Report

News Justin Nzioka -
Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator has called upon president Uhuru and former prime minister Raila Odinga to come out clean on BBI report. In his...
Read more

Man Found Dead in Makiri Village,Meru

News Fredrick Musila -
It is known that many people commit suicide nowadays, but residents of Makiri Village in Igembe South, Meru County, were in Surprise yesterday morning...
Read more

Best Free Driver Updater Software for Windows in 2020

Technology Gilbert Kirgotty -
PC drivers play an integral role, helping essential software components to interact well with your computer's operating system. They are used by both the...
Read more

Governors Vow To Seek Supreme Court Intervention In Ruling Barring County Bosses Office Access

News Justin Nzioka -
Governors have sworn that they will go to Supreme Court regarding the rule barring county bosses from office. Uncertainty looms over the affected counties...
Read more

Five Senseless Reasons Spouses Give for Cheating

Blogging Fredrick Musila -
Research and studies carried out in the streets of Nairobi revealed shocking yet facts about cheating spouses which has become a common affair in many...
Read more

Financial Advice for The New Year

Blogging Fredrick Musila -
As the 2019 curtain inch closer to shutting, many Kenyans have had a taste of the tough times. Schools have had to deal with...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke