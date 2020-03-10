Home News Italy placed under lockdown over the spread of Coronavirus
NewsWorld News

By Erick Flavour
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of Coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on 10 January 2020.

Italy has put in place emergency measures, including travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday ordered that people should stay at home and seek permission for vital travel.

Conte, while addressing the media, said the move was aimed at protecting the most vulnerable and that there was no more time left.

Italy is the most hit country after China, with at least 463 coronavirus deaths as of Monday, 9 March 2020.

Official figured indicated an increase of 24 percent on the number of confirmed infections from Sunday, and the infections have been established in all the 20 Italian regions.

Conte said that people should stay at home because of the increasing numbers of Coronavirus infections and deaths.

“The whole of Italy will become a protected zone… We all must give something up for the good of Italy, and we have to do it now. For this reason, I have decided to adopt even more strong and severe measures to contain the advance and protect the health of all citizens,” he said.

Previously, the Prime Minister told La Repubblica newspaper that it was the darkest hour for the country, but they would make it.

Conte described his move measured put in place as “I stay home” with people barred from public gatherings.

“No more nightlife; we can’t allow this anymore since they are occasions for contagion,” Conte added.

All the sports events have been suspended countrywide, and the schools, as well as universities, closed until 3 April 2020.

The government stated that only people with vital work or valid family reasons that can’t be postponed would be permitted to travel.

Passengers who are departing on flights will be required to justify themselves, and so will the people who arrive in the country by plane.

The government has put in place controls at the train stations to check on the passengers’ temperatures, and cruise ships have also been barred from docking at any of the ports.

Seven inmates died earlier on Monday during riots across various prisons in the country after the authorities suspended all visits to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Troubles are said to have begun at Sant’Anna prison in the northern city of Modena, where at least two inmates died raided the prison for heroin substitute methadone and overdosed the drug

