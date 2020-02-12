Home News World News Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in a private ceremony...
NewsWorld News

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

By Laiza Maketso
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBA legend and his daughter Gianna are at their final place of resting. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter perished in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Reports indicate the two were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar, California. The burial ceremony took place on Friday, February 7.

The basketball superstar was en route Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter before the disastrous crash happened.

The crash occurred on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were headed for a youth basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Currently, there’s still an ongoing investigation to ascertain what led to the crash. The process will take at least a year before completion. Latest development indicates the crash didn’t occur as a result of a faulty engine.

Others onboard included Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli – Gianna’s teammates. Alyssa’s parents Keri and John Altobelli also died in the crash.

The girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, and the pilot Ara Zobayan all perished in the helicopter crash.

Public memorial scheduled for February 24

On Friday last week, Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram page about an upcoming memorial service. The ceremony will take place at the Staples Center on February 24. Members of the public will be allowed to attend.

Staples Center saw Kobe Bryant advance his basketball career professionally during his entire time with Los Angeles Lakers.

Ceremony held to honour other crash victims

On Monday, another memorial service was held for the Altobelli’s.

Thousands of mourners thronged the Angel Stadium in California to pay their last respect to the winning baseball coach of Orange Coast College.

In his career, the 56-year-old John Altobelli helped his team get four state titles and win more than 27 games during his 27 years manager tenure.

During the funeral service, his close and longtime friend Josh Belovsky said those were some of his best wins that mean the world to the coach.

Previous articleOmar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

RELATED ARTICLES

World News

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more
World News

Expert warns: 60% of the world’s population in danger of coronavirus infection

Richard M Adrian -
According to the leading public health epidemiologist in Hong Kong'; the epidemic could spread to about two-thirds of the world's population if left unchecked....
Read more
Entertainment

Michelle and Barack Obama’s production win best documentary in Oscars 2020

Richard M Adrian -
Netflix original, American Factory, a documentary produced by Michelle and Barack Obama, took home the award for the best documentary at the 92nd Oscars...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

World News Laiza Maketso -
NBA legend and his daughter Gianna are at their final place of resting. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter perished in a helicopter crash along...
Read more

Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

News Richard M Adrian -
Bashir, a suspect of crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003. The conflict led to the deaths of 30,000. Authorities...
Read more

Western Kenya gold mines sold

Business News Richard M Adrian -
Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick...
Read more

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

News Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

News Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more

Nyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

County News Collins Luvisia -
Over 20 Community Health Volunteers in Nyeri County were put through a sensitization session on infectious disease Pneumonia and diarrhoea on Tuesday 11 February...
Read more

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

World News Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke