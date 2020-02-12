Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

NBA legend and his daughter Gianna are at their final place of resting. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter perished in a helicopter crash along with seven other people.

Reports indicate the two were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar, California. The burial ceremony took place on Friday, February 7.

The basketball superstar was en route Mamba Sports Academy with his daughter before the disastrous crash happened.

The crash occurred on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were headed for a youth basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Currently, there’s still an ongoing investigation to ascertain what led to the crash. The process will take at least a year before completion. Latest development indicates the crash didn’t occur as a result of a faulty engine.

Others onboard included Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli – Gianna’s teammates. Alyssa’s parents Keri and John Altobelli also died in the crash.

The girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, and the pilot Ara Zobayan all perished in the helicopter crash.

Public memorial scheduled for February 24

On Friday last week, Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram page about an upcoming memorial service. The ceremony will take place at the Staples Center on February 24. Members of the public will be allowed to attend.

Staples Center saw Kobe Bryant advance his basketball career professionally during his entire time with Los Angeles Lakers.

Ceremony held to honour other crash victims

On Monday, another memorial service was held for the Altobelli’s.

Thousands of mourners thronged the Angel Stadium in California to pay their last respect to the winning baseball coach of Orange Coast College.

In his career, the 56-year-old John Altobelli helped his team get four state titles and win more than 27 games during his 27 years manager tenure.

During the funeral service, his close and longtime friend Josh Belovsky said those were some of his best wins that mean the world to the coach.