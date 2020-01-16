Home News World News Pope Francis appoints the first woman to Vatican’s diplomatic post
NewsWorld News

Pope Francis appoints the first woman to Vatican’s diplomatic post

By Erick Flavour

Pope Francis has named the first woman in history to hold a senior position in the Secretariat of State, which is a male-dominated Vatican’s administrative and diplomatic nerve center.

The 66-year-old Italian laywoman, Francesca Di Giovanni, will assume her role in a division referred to as Section for Relation with the State as an under-secretary, effectively as one of two deputy foreign ministers.

In Roman Catholic Church, only men are ordained as priests, and conventionally, women have been consigned to the shadows of the administration.

Nevertheless, women’s groups with the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) and Catholic nuns’ umbrella group included, have called on Pope for a long time to assign more women to senior jobs in the Vatican bureaucracy.

According to statistics, over half of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics are women dominated by the female religious membership numbers almost three times that of male names.

Vatican’s statement that confirmed the appointment of Di Giovanni stated that her role would include overseeing the multilateral relations within the Secretariat, where she had been working since 1993. She is an international law and human rights specialist.

On her new job, Di Giovanni said that her appointment was unprecedented, although, the responsibility was connected to the job and not being a woman.

“A woman may have certain aptitudes for finding commonalities, healing relationships with unity at heart. I hope that my being a woman might reflect itself positively in this task, even if they are gifts that I certainly find in my male colleagues as well,” she said.

The Vatican, which is a sovereign state encircled by Rome, is diplomatically related to over 180 nations.

Even though Pope had promised to appoint more women to the decision making roles in the Vatican, Di Giovanni is joining only half a dozen others who are already in that position.

Among the most prominent women are Cristiane Murray, who works as the deputy head of the press office, and Barbara Jatta, the head of Vatican Museums.

In 2019, Pope Francis appointed four women as the first female councilors for Synod of Bishops, which was established over 50 years ago and is in charge of preparing key meetings of world bishops that happen after every few years on various themes.

