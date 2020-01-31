Home News Reward for removing car tire from crocodile caught in for years
The saltwater crocodile has survived a tsunami and an earthquake, it is said. Will it soon die from the tire around his neck?

Trapped in an old car tire for years – this crocodile is really poor. And if help doesn’t come soon, it will die.

The saltwater crocodile in the Palu River on the island of Sulawesi has been in need for three years. It was feared that the animal would suffocate because it was still growing.

The crocodile opens its mighty throat, behind it the tire presses

The animal has no chance of getting rid of the tire itself

The crocodile survived an earthquake and tsunami in 2018, according to the regional conservation agency. The tire, however, is still tightened around his neck. The animal must have impaled the garbage on a dive. All attempts to help the reptile have so far been unsuccessful. Animal rights activists from Australia, an adventurer and even people with supposedly supernatural powers had tried their luck.

“Whoever can remove the tire from the crocodile’s neck will get the reward,” said regional nature conservation chief Hasmuni Hasmar of the German Press Agency. He would pay the money out of his own pocket.

