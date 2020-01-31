Reward for removing car tire from crocodile caught in for years

Trapped in an old car tire for years – this crocodile is really poor. And if help doesn’t come soon, it will die.

An Indonesian agency has promised a reward for saving a crocodile that is stuck in hoops around its neck. The saltwater crocodile in the Palu River on the island of Sulawesi has been in need for three years. It was feared that the animal would suffocate because it was still growing.

The crocodile survived an earthquake and tsunami in 2018, according to the regional conservation agency. The tire, however, is still tightened around his neck. The animal must have impaled the garbage on a dive. All attempts to help the reptile have so far been unsuccessful. Animal rights activists from Australia, an adventurer and even people with supposedly supernatural powers had tried their luck.