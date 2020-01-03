Home News World News US-Iran tensions after the Killing of Soleimani: All the latest updates
NewsWorld News

US-Iran tensions after the Killing of Soleimani: All the latest updates

By Gilbert Kirgotty

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Friday after an airstrike by US military killed Qassem Soleimani, the chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Also hit was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was until then the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

The Pentagon confirmed the strike, claiming that it was done “at the direction of the president”.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis’s deaths are a potential turning point in the region. Severe retaliation is expected from Iran and the forces it backs in the region, mostly against Israel and other US interests.

Here are all the latest updates which are as a result of the US-Iran tensions from Friday, January 3:

US urges her citizens to leave Iraq ‘immediately’

The United States is urging US citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” while citing the “heightened tensions in Iraq and the region”.

In a statement, the embassy said: “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately…US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.”

A State Department statement added that “due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy.”

This comes after a group of people attempted to storm the embassy in Baghdad earlier this week to protest US airstrikes against a militia supported by Iran.

Hezbollah to continue with the ‘work’ of Soleimani after the US strike

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader, said that his group would continue following the path of Soleimani, even after his death – broadcaster Al Manar reported.

According to Al Manar, Nasrallah said that the US would not achieve her goals following this “big crime” and that just punishment was the responsibility of all fighters.

Israel’s military on high alert

Israel has announced a high-security alert at her overseas delegations, fearing retaliation by Iran following the death of Soleimani.

The nation’s military has gone on heightened alert amid fears that Iran would attack them through its regional allies including the Hezbollah to the north or Palestinian group Hamas and the Islamic Jihad at Gaza.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister has reportedly cut short his trip to Greece, following the killing of Soleimani.

Syria condemns killing of Soleimani

Syria has reportedly come out guns blazing at the US following the attacks terming it to be a ‘treacherous, criminal American aggression that led to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani,’ according to the news agency SANA which cited a foreign ministry source.

In the words of the source, the attack constituted a “serious escalation” which reaffirms the U.S. responsibility for the instability in Iraq.

Pro-Hezbollah media house: ‘It is war’

A Lebanese pro-Hezbollah newspaper, known as Al-Akhbar, following the killing of Soleimani had a simple headline in Arabic: The martyrdom of Soleimani: It is war.

Khamenei warns of harsh revenge

Photos showing Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a three-day mourning period. He stated that the killing of Major General Soleimani will double the motivation for the resistance against the US and her ally; Israel.

According to Iranian state television, Khamenei noted that harsh revenge awaits the “criminals” who killed Soleimani.

 

Top House Democrats Condemn the Strike

US Democratic congressional leaders have issued statements condemning the strikes that killed Soleimani, saying the president did not obtain congressional approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American service members, diplomats, and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions…tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

“The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress,” she added.

Oil prices surge after Soleimani’s killing

Oil prices jumped more than 4% higher after the news of Soleimani’s death. Well, this was all expected.

More on the story to follow.

 

Previous articleIs Mudavadi Preparing to Join Hands with DP Ruto?

RELATED ARTICLES

Africa news

Sudan Plane Crash: Children among the 18 victims

Gilbert Kirgotty -
A Sudanese Air Force aircraft has crashed, killing all 18 passengers on board, five minutes after taking off from an airport in the state...
Read more
Breaking news

Iran’s top general Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Gilbert Kirgotty -
Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, has been killed in a "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad" airstrike, which according to...
Read more
Africa news

Memorable Events of the Decade you Probably Forgot

Gilbert Kirgotty -
The decade of the 2010s is one that has gone too fast, I mean, 2010 was just the other day! Anyway, a lot of major...
Read more
11,605FansLike
2,902FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

US-Iran tensions after the Killing of Soleimani: All the latest updates

World News Gilbert Kirgotty -
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Friday after an airstrike by US military killed Qassem Soleimani, the chief of Iran's elite Quds Force. Also...
Read more

Is Mudavadi Preparing to Join Hands with DP Ruto?

News Fredrick Musila -
With recent accusations and hostility directed towards the ODM leader from ANCs party leader Musalia Mudavadi, it is evident to think that there might...
Read more

Sudan Plane Crash: Children among the 18 victims

Africa news Gilbert Kirgotty -
A Sudanese Air Force aircraft has crashed, killing all 18 passengers on board, five minutes after taking off from an airport in the state...
Read more

Central Bank Governor Predicts Tougher Times for Kenyans in 2020

News Fredrick Musila -
Kenya had a bad economic year in 2019, but it is optimistic that things will change in 2020. Central Bank governor Patrick Njoroge, has...
Read more

Kipchumba Murkomen shows how to Cook Brown Ugali the Kenyan style

News Fredrick Musila -
The vocal and spirited Elgeyo Marakwet senator and Majority leader of the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that indeed he had outstanding cooking skills through...
Read more

Iran’s top general Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Breaking news Gilbert Kirgotty -
Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, has been killed in a "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad" airstrike, which according to...
Read more

Victor Wanyama’s stunner against Liverpool in for the goal of the decade

Sports News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama's goal against Liverpool FC has been nominated for the goal of the decade. Wanyama scored the incredible goal on...
Read more

EPL transfer window rumours

Sports News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
It is that time of the football season again where football managers sharpen their teams. The January transfer window was opened on 2nd, and...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke