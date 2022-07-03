You also need to be serious

Boxing legend Conjestina Achieng’s son, Carlton, and some of his family members met ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to seek medical assistance to rehabilitate the boxer who has been battling ill health.

Sonko said he will help the former star to regain her health but at the same time challenged her family to ensure she doesn’t get back to the sorry state.

“We will take her to a good medical facility that helps deal with depression. We will give her a private room so that anyone who wants to pray for her. You guys also need to be serious because we take her to the hospital she comes home and she gets worse. We will take care of her. For her to be involved in something to do she must get well first. Provided am alive we will take care of her.”

Carlton thanked Sonko for always being available when they needed help.

“Thank you so much, I know it is not easy. After that, we hope she can do something to keep her get engaged. I am the one who texted Sonko and he responded.”

Sonko on Saturday castigated the country’s leadership for ‘campaigning‘ while ignoring the suffering boxing legend.

“Our leaders are busy campaigning while one of our shujaas who once made this country proud is currently languishing in poverty and needs help due to her ill health.“

He added:

“I have singlehandedly helped her before, taken her to various hospitals and rehabilitation centres including Nairobi County rehabilitation centre in Parklands, Diani Beach among others where she gets full recovery and discharged, then when she gets back to shags after a while gets worse again.“