You are amazing – Jacque Maribe pens dwon sweet message for his father’s birthday

Former Citizen TV Prime Time news anchor Jacque Maribe celebrated her father’s birthday with a sweet message on her social media page.

The former TV queen described her father as incredibly amazing. She went on to note that her father makes her be immensely grateful to have him in her life.

“You continue to make me immensely grateful to have you for a dad, and a granddad,” read part of her post.

Maribe’s father impressed many when he played his part as a father figure as he supported his daughter after she along with Joseph Jowie Irungu were accused of killing the late businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018. The father accompanied her daughter in every court hearings and sometimes played the role of her bodyguard. Maribe was later released on bail after about two months.

However, Jowie had to wait for almost two years to get out on bail. The late Monica was found dead in her bathtub at her Lamuria Gardens Apartments with her hands and legs tied, days after a business trip from Sudan. Her mouth was also covered with a dark tape and her slit cut wide open.