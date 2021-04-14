You are experiencing fuel price hike because you failed to vote for Raila as President – Homa Bay MP tells Kenyans.

Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has claimed that Kenyans are experiencing an increase in fuel prices because they failed to vote for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as the President.

Taking to his Twitter page, the MP said that Kenyans were reaping what they sow as they made bad choices in the past general election which took place in 2017.

In his sarcastic message, the lawmaker thanked all of those Kenyans who failed to vote for the former Prime Minister and voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta instead.

He urged Kenyans to continue persevering as Kenyans are together until the end.

“We thank those who denied @RailaOdinga and voted for this government heartily for what Kenya has become. Tuvumilie Kuwa WaKenya: Tuko Pamoja to the end (Let’s persevere as Kenyans. We are together until the end),” read his tweet.

The legislator also lamented the high taxes imposed on petroleum products in the country saying that they are much higher than those in the neighboring countries.

He argued that the tax component in fuel prices accounts for more than half of the cost.

He added that neighbors Uganda and Rwanda charge lower fuel costs despite importing their fuel through Kenya, even after transportation costs are factored in.

He pointed out that no country has ever taxed its way to prosperity.

Kenya charges the highest taxes and levies on super petrol, diesel, and kerosene compared to other regional countries such as Uganda and Tanzania.

This has seen several motorists troop to the two countries to purchase cheap fuel.

Kaluma’s statement comes after it was reported that petrol and diesel prices would increase again in the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s latest review.

According to its report, the regulator will increase the price of petrol by Ksh. 4.30, while the price of diesel will rise by Ksh. 2.30, effective Wednesday, April 14, at midnight.

Petrol prices in Nairobi will retail at Ksh. 127.11 per liter, while diesel would be sold at Ksh. 109.96 per liter.

The regulator also indicated there will be an increase in international crude oil prices to Ksh. 6,990 per barrel in April from the previous Ksh. 6,500 in March.

During the 2017 Presidential elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged as the winner but the ODM leader disputed the win and it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

This forced the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to call for second re-election.

However, Raila declined to take part stating that he had no confidence in the EBC.