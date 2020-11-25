Home News You don’t think before you talk! – President Uhuru tears DCI boss...
News

You don’t think before you talk! – President Uhuru tears DCI boss Kinoti apart after announcing PEV cases will be reopened

By Alfred Kiura
President Uhuru Kenyatta. You don’t think before you talk! – President Uhuru tears DCI boss Kinoti apart after announcing PEV cases will be reopened.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 25 November 2020 went after Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti over his recent remarks that the 2007-2008 post-election violence cases will be reopened.

Speaking during the official launch of the signature collection of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, the Head of State stressed out that those trying to reopen old wounds should know that it is not a game they are playing.

He added that he cannot agree with such a thing as Kenyans had already moved on and wanted peace.

He went on to state that some people do not think before talking or acting as Kenyans do not want a repeat of what happened during the 2007-200 general elections as they were focused on having peace.

“Na ndipo nasema wale ambao wanajaribu kuchimbua wamakaburi nilisoma kwa gazeti juzi wasifikiri wanacheza. Mimi siwezi kukubaliana na mambo kama haya. Tumetoka huko na mambo haya tumezika katika kaburi la sahau.“

“Kwasababu ukujaribu kuleta maneno hapa wewe hujui ni shida gani na wengine hawafikirii. You don’t think before you talk, you don’t think before you act. You must always think before you do something. Sisi hatutaki vita katika taifa letu la Kenya. Sisi wengine wetu tunajua maana ya amani,” he stressed out.

On Monday, November 23, George Kinoti claimed to have received complaints from some victims of the post-election violence.

He explained that his investigation officers had done their work and established that indeed they were being threatened and his agency was going to take action.

His statement led to a section of politicians led by Deputy William Ruto’s allies stating that it was not the right time to reopen old wounds as they would cause bloodshed in the country.

In another statement, George Kinoti stressed out that his remarks were taken out of context stating that the agency would not be re-visiting the PEV cases that had been resolved by courts.

