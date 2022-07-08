You sleep with dogs, Kawangware woman told, bashed in face

A woman who told her neighbour she has slept with all the dogs in Kawangware and later smashed her face with a bucket has been charged.

Robai Wamoja on Friday pleaded guilty to assault and causing bodily harm before Kibera magistrate William Tulei.

The complainant suffered serious injury to the right eye.

The charge sheet read that she assaulted Everlyne Muhonja on June 30 at Kangemi Gichagi area within Nairobi county.

The prosecution read aloud, “The accused person then insulted the complainant that she was a prostitute and at the same time told her she has slept with all the dogs within Kawangware.”

The court heard the complainant had gone to a tap right in front of the accused person’s house when the accused person insulted her and created a disturbance.

She took a bucket and hit Muhonja in the face. She reported the attack to police.

Wamoja was arrested and booked at Kangemi police station and arraigned.

She admitted she committed the offence but asked for forgiveness, saying she was a housewife from a humble background. She is a first-time offender.

She was ordered to pay a fine of Sh20,000 or spend six months in jail.

She was given 14 days to appeal.

