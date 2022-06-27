Youths shouldn’t be paid to cause poll violence — Okuome

@robertomollo3

Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome wants youths to refuse to be exploited with a little money, liquor and food to cause political violence.

He said on Saturday the violence in his constituency would not have occurred if youth turned their backs on politicians who who will use them and dump them.

Many young people have not registered to vote, they are jobless and have no particular political allegiance.

Supporters of governor candidates clashed in Wagwe village in Karachuonyo a few weeks ago. Youth were involved.

Speaking at Alaw Rachuonyo Hall in Kendu Bay town when he distributed bursary cheques, Okuome told young people to consider each other as brothers and sisters.

“It is wrong for youth to thrive in causing political violence. It is a high time our youths knew that if you injure someone, you are injuring your relative or neighbor who can rescue you during difficult moments,” Okuome said.

The MP said violence has no significance in politics.

“As a senior citizen of this country, I have never witnessed a situation where people ascend to elective positions based on how well they can fight,”Okuome said.

The MP who is defending his seat on ODM ticket urged practice the politics of ideas and campaign on a development agenda.

“Let us campaign based on issues, violence will only harm our people,”Okuome said.

The MP said he had prioritised children’s education to ensure Karachuonyo has productive citizens.

Apart from Okuome, the race for the Karachuonyo MP has attracted 11 candidates. They include Samuel Ogutu (Independent), Abdul Ramadhan (Independent), Kenneth Odeny (DAP-K), Martin Osumba (Independent), Awiti Duncan (Independent),

Also running are Omollo Akumu (PDU), Samuel Ojijo (Narc-K), Zachary Omolo (UDA), Kenneth Okul (Kany)Kennedy Obuya (Independent) and Leonard Akajo (Independent).

(