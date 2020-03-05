Youtube’s sensation WaJesus reveals their son’s face

WaJesus family, Kabi and Milly are the new trending couple on Youtube. The newfound sensation came after the beautiful duo finally revealed the face of their son.

Milly WaJesus gave birth to a son last year and has been hiding the baby from social media. Finally, she revealed the baby’s face after five months.

The baby, as shown above, has a striking resemblance with his parents. He has Kabi’s eyes and Milly’s chubby cheeks.

The release of the baby’s photo is a thing many of WaJesus’ fans have been awaiting. This is owed to the fact that Milly has been postponing it month after month.

Millie commented about the numerous postponements on her Instagram account. She said that she had been deliberately postponing it to allow them to have the baby to themselves.

“We used to feel like avoiding the reveal of the baby’s face because we needed to keep him to our selves, somehow selfish? “Read a part of her post.

Many social media celebrities usually opt to keep their families private. This decision is generally as a result of the possible dangers of cybercrimes.

It is quite common for celebrities to be blackmailed through threats levelled against their family members. Some stars also just want to enjoy a little bit of privacy away from the prying eyes of the public.

WaJesus’ fame and glory

The WaJesus family is reaping it significant from social media presence. They have huge Instagram and Youtube followers who assure them of good revenues.

The couple started a video blog on Youtube, which slowly gained fame. Nowadays, almost every Kenyan knows the WaJesus’.

Millie says that she felt obliged to reveal the face of young Reign Taji because of her fans. WaJesus’ fans have been continually begging them to give them a glimpse of the baby.

“Many of our fans kept telling me to stop hiding the baby from them. This made us feel like we should reveal the baby’s face.

“We were also feeling a little guilty about our new fans. Most of our new fans joined us after the pregnancy, and they were feeling left hanging,” wrote the WaJesus’.

Many fans have stepped in to congratulate the young parents. A lot of them have warmly welcomed their son with kind words about his handsome looks.

One fan asked the WaJesus’s about the hassles of being a new parent to which they gave a positive response. “Taking care of Taji has been easy. He is calm and always happy.

It has been a great experience having him. We thank you for being there with us, side by side” ended the post.