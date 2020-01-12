AFC Leopards skipper issues rallying call to fans ahead of Wazito date

AFC Leopards Captain Robinson Kamura has rallied the club fans to turn out in large numbers for the Kenya Premier League match against Wazito FC slated for Machakos Stadium.

The Big Cats will be eyeing a return to winning ways having lost in the midweek to Posta Rangers. Wazito FC also lost an away match against Ulinzi and will have a similar target of bagging maximum points.

Kamura believes the side can be able to achieve its target of collecting maximum points if they are backed up by fans.

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. Our special fans we need you to turn out in numbers… Your support is a big motivation to our team. Safe travel to Machakos good people of God. May our almighty see us through in today’s match, ” Kamura posted.

AFC Leopards head to the match placed seventh on the log having collected six wins, seven draws and three losses for 25 points. They have scored 22 goals and have conceded 14 goals.

Wazito have struggled in the top tier losing, nine of their 16 matches. Five matches of their have ended in draws while they have won just two matches.

The match will be aired on KPL’s Facebook page and You Tube.