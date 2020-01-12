Home Sports News AFC Leopards skipper issues rallying call to fans ahead of Wazito date
Sports News

AFC Leopards skipper issues rallying call to fans ahead of Wazito date

By Collins Luvisia
AFC Leopards Striker John Makwata (centre) celebrate after scoring against Zoo FC. Photo Courtesy/AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards Captain Robinson Kamura has rallied the club fans to turn out in large numbers for the Kenya Premier League match against Wazito FC slated for Machakos Stadium.

The Big Cats will be eyeing a return to winning ways having lost in the midweek to Posta Rangers. Wazito FC also lost an away match against Ulinzi and will have a similar target of bagging maximum points.

Kamura believes the side can be able to achieve its target of collecting maximum points if they are backed up by fans.

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. Our special fans we need you to turn out in numbers… Your support is a big motivation to our team. Safe travel to Machakos good people of God. May our almighty see us through in today’s match, ” Kamura posted.

AFC Leopards head to the match placed seventh on the log having collected six wins, seven draws and three losses for 25 points. They have scored 22 goals and have conceded 14 goals.

Wazito have struggled in the top tier losing, nine of their 16 matches. Five matches of their have ended in draws while they have won just two matches.

The match will be aired on KPL’s Facebook page and You Tube.

Previous articleI will never be same again- Willis Raburu after daughter’s death

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Olunga and Kipchoge to battle for the Sportsman-of-the-Year Award

Erick Flavour -
Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol’s striker, Michael Olunga and the World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge are battling it out for the Sportsman-of-the-Year in...
Read more
Africa news

Chelsea ex-star Drogba to visit Samburu Girls Organization in Kenya

Erick Flavour -
Chelsea legendary star Didier Drogba is planning to visit Samburu Girls Organization, Kenya, soon. The footballer will visit Kenya in support of a Non-Governmental Organization,...
Read more
Sports News

Changes in kick off times for AFC Leopards-Wazito clash

Collins Luvisia -
The Kenya Premier League clash pitting AFC Leopards and Wazito will kick off at 3 PM at Machakos Stadium on Sunday. Earlier on the schedule,...
Read more
13,594FansLike
3,214FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

AFC Leopards skipper issues rallying call to fans ahead of Wazito date

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
AFC Leopards Captain Robinson Kamura has rallied the club fans to turn out in large numbers for the Kenya Premier League match against Wazito...
Read more

I will never be same again- Willis Raburu after daughter’s death

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu says his life has taken a new path The celebrated 10 over 10 show host disclosed he is...
Read more

Olunga and Kipchoge to battle for the Sportsman-of-the-Year Award

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol’s striker, Michael Olunga and the World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge are battling it out for the Sportsman-of-the-Year in...
Read more

Former Machakos Senator Muthama asks Uhuru to retire in 2022

News Edwin Ginni -
Muthama said Uhuru should be the first to honour the state by accepting retirement after his term He added that the president should...
Read more

Deputy President claims ODM manipulating BBI report

Local news Laiza Maketso -
Deputy President claims the Orange Democratic Movement, led by its Principal Hon. Raila Odinga, is using the March 2018 handshake and BBI report to...
Read more

The DP locked out from his official residence

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
The Deputy President seems to be facing unending woes, with the latest one being denial of access to his official Mombasa residence. Close allies within...
Read more

Chelsea ex-star Drogba to visit Samburu Girls Organization in Kenya

Africa news Erick Flavour -
Chelsea legendary star Didier Drogba is planning to visit Samburu Girls Organization, Kenya, soon. The footballer will visit Kenya in support of a Non-Governmental Organization,...
Read more

The call for referendum is unstoppable – Raila says

News Erick Flavour -
ODM leader, Raila Odinga, said on Saturday, 11 January 2020, that the call for a referendum was irresistible asking Kenyans to support and vote...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke