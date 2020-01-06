AFC Leopards star John Makwata sets new record after win over Zoo

Kenyan International John Makwata became the first-ever player to bag a hat-trick for AFC Leopards since 2010.

The forward achieved feat in AFC Leopards 4-1 win over Kenya Premier League side Zoo FC in a match staged at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday evening. Boniface Mukhekhe nodded in the opener before Makwata curled in from a free-kick to double Leopards’ lead.

The striker then tapped in from a close range for the third goal after Zoo keeper spilled the ball following Robinson Kamura’s free-kick attempt in the second half. The former Ulinzi Stars man then pounced on a loose back pass from Zoo FC defender to slot in the fourth goal for Leopards which saw him walk away with the match-ball.

He becomes the first player after Demonde Selenga to score a hat-trick at the den. Selenga bagged three goals on 24 July 2010 in Leopards 4-3 win over KCB.

Some 10 years later John Mark Makwata gets us a hatrick Our last hatrick was scored by DeMonde Selenga on 24/07/2010 …and yes he'll go home with that match day ball — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) January 5, 2020

The three goals mean Makwata has nine goals for AFC Leopards in the last 15 matches. George Odhiambo of Tusker also bagged three goals over the weekend as his side whipped Chemelil 7-0 in Muhoroni.

AFC Leopards are seventh on the KPL log with 25 points, after their win over Zoo. They have won six matches, drawn seven and lost twice this season. Their next clash will be an away match to Posta Rangers.