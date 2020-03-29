Home Sports News AFC Leopards supremo urges Kenyans to be carefully during the COVID-19 period
AFC Leopards supremo urges Kenyans to be carefully during the COVID-19 period

By Collins Luvisia
AFC Leopards fan-base.

AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda has called on the football fraternity and the rest of the country to be careful at this time of the season where Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world.

Through his statement via AFC Leopards official social media accounts, the chairman urged the locals to be humane. He also requested Kenyans to be on the lookout in this period where the country is experiencing a rise in cases of the virus.

“It is our humble request to our players, fans, the football fraternity and all Kenyans to take care of themselves. I encourage everyone to be more philanthropic and look out for others in these tough times. Compassion is key now as we brace for the coronavirus pandemic.” He stated.

Shikanda who took over AFC Leopards chairmanship from Dan Mule sent a message of condolences to families that have lost their loved ones during the Coronavirus pandemic. He has also encouraged the locals to seek medical help once they experience the symptoms to help cut down the spread.

“Let me also take this opportunity to send condolences from AFC Leopards’ fraternity to the families of those who have lost their loved ones across the world and also in Kenya. Lastly, I urge all should one have any symptoms or suspect to be a victim please have the interest of the society at heart and seek medical attention immediately. It is important as prompt action will be key to save your family and members of the society. We look forward to conquering coronavirus pandemic.” he added.

Football action in the country has been halted following the postponement of the league matches due to the pandemic.  With the number of cases increasing it remains unclear if the Kenya Premier League will resume anytime soon.

By the time league was postponed, AFC Leopards were sixth on the KPL log with 40 points. A gap of 14 points separates them and their arch-rivals Gor Mahia FC who are currently leading the standing with 54 points.

The Big Cats have won 11 matches, drawn seven and lost five.

