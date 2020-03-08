AFC Leopards unleash squad for Mashemeji Derby date against Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards have unleashed their match-day squad that will tackle Gor Mahia in a Mashemeji Derby Clash slated for Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani at 3PM.

Coach Anthony Kimani has opted to keep Benjamin Ochan in goal following his impressive displays through the season. Ochan will be guarded by Collins Shivachi and Washington Munene who are are the fullbacks. Robert Mudenyu and Robinson Kamura are the centre backs.

Said Tsuma and Collins Shichenje who recently received a Kenya National team call up will guard the defence. The two have been paired in the central midfield. Jafary Owiti and Austin Odhiambo are set to support strikers Elvis Rupia and Vincent Oburu.

Four attackers Francis Manoah, Hansel Ochieng, Boniface Mukhekhe and John Wanda will be waiting for their turn from the bench. Other players on the bench include Musa Asaad, Isaac Kipyegon, and Ezekiel Owade.

AFC Leopards are eyeing the first derby win over Gor Mahia since February 2016. The last meeting saw AFC Leopards lose 4-1 at the same venue. AFC Leopards head to the clash placed sixth on the log with 40 points, 11 behind Gor Mahia FC who are top.

AFC Leopards: Benjamin Ochan (GK), Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Robinson Kamura (C), Said Tsuma, Jaffary Owiti, Collins Shichenje, Elvis Rupia, Austin Odhiambo, Vincent Oburu Subs: Ezekiel Owaade, Isaac Kipyegon, Musa Asaad Francis Manoah, Hansel Ochieng, Boniface Mukhekhe Last six meetings