Anthony Akumu reveals his target after becoming first Harambee Stars player at Kaizer

Kenyan International Anthony Akumu is keen to impress at Kaizer Chiefs in order to open doors for more Kenyans at the Club and in South African league.

The former Zesco and Gor Mahia man became the first Kenyan to join the Chiefs, signing a three year deal with the side. He is happy to join the rest of the squad and he is hoping to impress in the league.

“I have learnt that I am the first Kenyan at Chiefs and it is a good thing. I now need to perform well and show I’m capable of doing for the team. This will hopefully open doors for other people. The fact that Chiefs had had so many players representing different African countries, it shows what a welcoming team it is and I am grateful to be part of that,” he told the club’s official portal.

The Harambee Stars ace is raring to go after the move, with his ultimate goal being to help the side achieve its targets. He is already loving his stay at with the Glamour boys and has described the place as a family.

“I am still in the process of learning about the tem. From my experience so far, I am happy to be here – this is a loving team with great support. It’s like a family – the players, supporters and administration are like one. The team has ambitions and goals and I want to help them achieve these.”

“I was at the stadium for the Highlands Park game and the energy was unbelievable, the atmosphere was wonderful it was a good thing the team won”.

Few Kenyans have succeeded in South Africa, with Musa Otieno beinng the longest serving player having featured for PSL side Santos between 1997 and 2011.