Ashley Young signs a six-month deal with Inter Millan

By Erick Flavour

Manchester United’s Ashley Young has signed a six-month contract with the Serie A side Inter Milan with the option for further extension; the club confirmed on Friday 17 January 2020.

The 34-year-old defender transfer offer was reported to be about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million), including bonuses.

His contract at United expired in June after eight and a half seasons since his arrival in 2011 from Aston Villa at a fee of about 20 million pounds ($26 million).

“My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the club,” Young told the northern Italian giants who haven’t won the Serie A title since 2010.

“That’s why I’m here. I want to help the team reach its objectives. Everything’s in place to do well. We hope to make the fans happy and win lots of trophies,” he added.

Young tweeted a farewell message to Manchester United, which read, “You gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain.”

The defender also left a note for his supporters at United, which read, “Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon.”

During his stay at Old Trafford, Ashley was capped 39 times by England, made 261 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 19 goals. Although he was the captain for the club this season, he only made 10 appearances.

Young won the Premier League title in 2013, FA Cup in 2016 as well as Europa League and League Cup in 2017.

Young leaves the club at number five on the EPL table, 27 points behind Liverpool ahead of their Sunday Clash.

Inter Milan signed Romelu Lukaku last summer from United, and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan. They are currently number two in Serie A, only two points behind leaders Juventus.

Young is the third English player to join Inter after striker Gerry Hitchens and Paul Ince, who played for two seasons between 1995 and 1997.

Young noted that Paul Ince is a legend and that if he could follow in his footsteps, he would be so much delighted.

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said, “Ashley’s mindset was that he wanted to try a new adventure, and he’s approaching 35 now.”

“He’s done a fantastic job, and he’s served this club fantastically. I think it was an opportunity for him that we had to say yes. We got a transfer fee for someone so loyal to the club.” He added.

