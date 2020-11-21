Home Sports BCLB lifts Sportpesa suspension following court ruling
Sports

BCLB lifts Sportpesa suspension following court ruling

By Chuoyo Protus

The Betting Control and Licencing Board has lifted the suspension of Sportpesa, meaning that the betting firm is allowed to begin operations in Kenya.

BCLB Chair, Cyrus Maina lifted the suspension shortly after the High Court ruled that BCLB lifts the suspension as a case filed by Milestone Games is heard and determined. Milestone Games is the company that will operate the Sportpesa brand in Kenya.

Pevans East Africa Limited

Pevans East Africa Limited was the company that had previously carried the brand of Sportpesa. However, BCLB cancelled its licence, with the company then fading off from the Kenyan market.

However, Milestone would adopt the name Sportpesa after getting the go-ahead to operate in Kenya in October. That marked a comeback that was not to be, however.

Disputed use of Sportpesa brand

Within hours of announcing their return, BCLB suspended Milestone’s licence, stating that Pevans was the company that owed the Sportpesa brand and no other company could use it.

However, Milestone argued that Pevans East Africa Ltd did not own Sportpesa. Instead, Sportpesa belonged to Sportpesa Global Holdings Limited, which authorised Milestone to use the name.

“The applicant has further received confirmation that M/S Pevans East Africa Limited does not own the said trademark as alleged by the respondent from the letter,” part of the court papers read.

Among the first in Kenya’s betting scene

Sportpesa was among the first companies in Kenya to delve into the modern betting venture. The company was founded on 1st February 2014 in Kenya. However, it has grown into a global powerhouse, with its Headquarters now in Liverpool. It also has its presence in various sports across the world, including formula one sponsorship.

The betting firm had its Kenyan operating licence suspended several months back. This move was due to a tax dispute, with the company not on board with GoK’s move to add a tax to betting companies.

Related news

EFL revises subs rule, five subs to be used in English Leagues

Sports Chuoyo Protus -
English clubs will be allowed to use five subs a game when the Leagues resume this Saturday. The English Football League (EFL), which represents all...
Read more

Former Harambee Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi, lands new job

Sports Chuoyo Protus -
Former Harambee Stars Coach, Francis Kimanzi, has landed a new job a month after FKF booted him from the National Team hot seat. Francis Kimanzi,...
Read more

Olympic Champion, Conseslus Kipruto, charged with defiling a minor

Sports Chuoyo Protus -
Olympic Champion, Conseslus Kipruto, has been charged with defiling a 15-year-old girl in Kapsabet. According to the Nation, Kipruto appeared before Principal Magistrate David Ocharo...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Uhuru should have been MCA or Chief – Economist Ndii

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Economist David Ndii has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta yet again stating that he did not deserve to be the Head of State. Ndii was...
Read more

New Mask that kills coronavirus on impact invented

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Masks were always a distant thing for many people around the world. It always was a preserve for doctors and health workers. On the rare...
Read more

Kenyan Government holds Ugandan hostage in Diplomatic dispute

Africa Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya is holding hostage remains of nine Ugandans who drowned in Lake Vitoria on Tuesday night, November 17. The Kenyan authorities issued...
Read more

It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss...
Read more

I was Zombified-Jacque Maribe shares her experience after being involved in...

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Former Citizen TV Journalist Jacque Maribe has shared what she went through after she was publicly involved in a murder case in 2018. Speaking during...
Read more

Dennis Itumbi sues Matiang’i

News Tracy Aime -
Dennis Itumbi has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. The suit is about the 1.5 billion Ruaraka land scandal. Itumbi wants the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke