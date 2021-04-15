Cancelling Tokyo Olympics remains an option – Japanese official says

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan could result in the Tokyo Olympics’ cancellation, a Japanese official has warned.

The world on Wednesday marked 100 days to the major sporting event, which had been postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Without hesitation

But Toshiro Nikai, of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that if the virus situation got too ‘severe,’ then they would cancel the games ‘without hesitation.’

Organisers and Olympic officials remain confident of the games proceeding as planned, but Nikai, on Thursday, said the cancellation was not off the table.

“We need to decide depending on the situation at the time,” he said when appearing during the private TBS network, “We need to cancel it without hesitation if it is no longer possible (to go on with the games safely). If infections spread because of the Olympics games, then I do not know what the Olympics is for.”

However, Nikai said that he remained excited about the game and said it was important for Japan to ‘foster excitement’ for the games with public support.

“We definitely want it to be a success,” He said, “In order to do that, we need to solve various issues. And we need to solve them one by one.”

Officials refute Nikai’s claims

However, the AFP reported that Nikai’s comments were dismissed by another LDP official, who said the games would not be cancelled.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also refused to be drawn into the discussion. He noted that Nikai may have spoken about cancellation only and an ‘option’ and that they were an encouragement for Tokyo to contain the virus by all means.

Already, international spectators will not be allowed into Japan to avoid creating new clusters. The virus has also forced the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay on public roads.

Japan is currently going through a fourth wave, with the government imposing new restrictions to curb the virus’s spread.

The postponed Tokyo Olympics open in 100 days. Tokyo was awarded the Olympics as “a safe pair of hands.” Nothing is certain now. Organizers and the IOC push on despite COVID-19 risks, myriad scandals, and public opposition in Japan to holding the Games. https://t.co/icCmw3B77K — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2021