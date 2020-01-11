Changes in kick off times for AFC Leopards-Wazito clash

The Kenya Premier League clash pitting AFC Leopards and Wazito will kick off at 3 PM at Machakos Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier on the schedule, the match was set to commence at 4:15 but changes have been effected and they will be no match kicking off later than 3 PM.

“Our The Official KPL League against Wazito will kick off at 3 PM and not 4.15 pm as earlier communicated,” reads a statement by KPL.

Both sides will be eyeing to bounce back to winning ways having suffered defeats on match-day 17. AFC Leopards suffered late heartbreak in Machakos going down to Posta Rangers 2-1 in the midweek while Wazito went down 1-0 to Ulinzi in Nakuru.

The first match of the day will see Sofapaka take on Nzoia Sugar at 1 Pm. The match will also be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The matches will be live on KTN and Kenyan Premier League’s official YouTube channel.

Bandari will welcome Tusker at Mbaraki Sports Club at 2 PM as Kisumu Allstars play Posta Rangers at Kisumu Stadium at 3 PM. Mathare United will be at Kasarani Stadium against Kariobangi Sharks while Chemelil Sugar have a date with KCB at Muhoroni Grounds.

Ulinzi Stars are set to entertain Western Stima at Afraha Stadium and Kakamega Homeboyz will face off with Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium.