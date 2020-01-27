Home Sports News Dream start for Kenyan star in Zambia, bags goal debut at Nkana
Sports News

Dream start for Kenyan star in Zambia, bags goal debut at Nkana

By Collins Luvisia
Kenyan International Duke Abuya celebrates after scoring in a past match.

Kenyan attacker Duke Ooga Abuya started his stint in Zambia on a high note, scoring in Nkaana 3-0 win over Buildcon in a Zambian Super League match played on Sunday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Abuya who was signed from Kenya Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks scored at the 10th minute. The attacker netted the opener after Laison Thole picked him with a cut-back pass while he was positioned at the edge of the box.

After 32 minutes of the play, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba fired in the second goal giving the side a 2-0 lead before the halftime break.

In the final half, Shadreck Musonda sealed their victory with a low volley after being teed up by Martin Dzila.  Kenyan International Harun Shakava missed the clash while Harambee Stars duo Musa Mohammed and Duncan Otieno featured in the clash with the former captaining the side.

The victory ensured that Nkaana stayed top of the log with 37 points. The Club’s coach Manfred Chabinga is confident that the side can win the league and represent Zambia in the Champions League.

“We have to soldier on, the league is still tight and if you look at the points on the log, we just need to keep our momentum and keep our focus. The boys, especially in the game, showed that kind of character, and if they maintain this, I think we will go far,” Chabinga told the Club’s official portal.

“The boy showed that kind of character, you have seen upfront our players are deadly, with a quality striker in front, we can win the league. We must represent the country this year.”

The side will be hoping to carry on the form to the midweek as they will be back in action on Wednesday.

