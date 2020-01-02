Home Sports News EPL transfer window rumours
EPL transfer window rumours

By Affaxerd Cheruiyot
Top contended European stars in the 2020 January transfer window

It is that time of the football season again where football managers sharpen their teams. The January transfer window was opened on 2nd, and football fans are still waiting for the managers of their favourite teams to make rational decisions on the best set-piece to sign. Chelsea’s manager, Frank Lampard, has seemed to be the fore-runner in trying to sharpen his team, especially after failing to sign players last summer due to the transfer ban.

Chelsea is now aiming to sign Tottenhalms former midfielder Moussa Dembele who is currently playing for Lyon. Former Arsenal midfielder has advised Frank Lampard to take Mousa Dembele as he is the most suitable midfielder who can play alongside Tammy Abraham. Chelsea is now in talks with Lyon for a possible swap of Olivier Giroud for Moussa Dembele. Chelsea is also eyeing for the services of the Brazilian striker, Phillipe Coutinho, who is on loan at Bayern Munchen. The blues are aiming to sign the Former Liverpool striker if the german giants fail to sign him as Barcelona is desperate to lay him off. Jadon Sancho, Wilfred Zaha and Samuel Chukwueze are also on top of the English man’s list.

In the other end of London, Michael Arteta, the new Arsenal coach, is looking forward to making Juventus defender, Danielle Rugani his first signing in his coaching career. The Gunners are desperately looking for a defender, especially after Callum chambers picking up an injury. Arsenal is also, though with a new coach is still determined to land the Frenchman, Thomas Lemar in London.

Still in London, Tottenham Hotspur is determined to bring back its star, Gareth Bale back to White Hart lane years after leaving. Gareth Bale, who has not been having a good time in Santiago Bernabeu, is looking forward to pitching his tenth at London for the Lilywhites. Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are currently on advanced talk over Bale.

The EPL top contenders, Liverpool on the other end have made their first debut for the 2020 transfer window after signing Salzburg star, Takumi Minamino. Jurgen Klopp is still looking forward to improving his attacking options with the hope of signing the German international Timo Werner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjar on the other end is looking forward to improving his midfield, especially after his playmaker, Paul Pogba has been forced to be watching from the mats since early September due to injury. The Red Devils are hence in pursuit of Juventus’ Emre chan and Newcastle’s Longstaff.

 

 

 

