Home Sports News Ex-AFC Leopards goal-machine among three confirmed at NSL side
Sports News

Ex-AFC Leopards goal-machine among three confirmed at NSL side

By Collins Luvisia
Ezekiel Odera/Courtesy/ City Stars

Kenya Premier League-chasing Nairobi City Stars have confirmed the re-signing of striker Ezekiel Odera.

Odera will be back at the club for the second stint having been with them in 2016 and was one of their top performers as they were relegated from KPL. Odera has penned down a two-and-a-half year deal with the side after his contract with AFC Leopards expired.

He was with KCB on a loan deal from Ingwe. He joins Aziz Okaka and Jacob Osano who have been signed by the side.

Okaka has been signed from relegated Sony Sugar while Osano arrives from Nairobi Stima. The club’s Head Coach Sanjin Alagic is delighted with the quality the new signing bring to the squad.

“Am delighted to get two really quality experienced players like Odera and Osano in our squad. They will bring new dimension to our team together with Pinchez and Okaka,” he told the Club’s official portal.

The coach is happy with scouting that the team has done to spot the talents that they have on board. He is now confident that his side will be stronger in the remaining part of the league as they continue pushing for promotion.

“Definitely we make good scouting in the last few months and did a good job with the signings. We will be stronger for the second part of the season which is always more difficult.” he added

Odera and Osana are set to make their debut on Saturday.

Previous articlePresident Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Manchester United keen to sign Bruno Fernandes before Burney clash

Collins Luvisia -
Manchester United are keen to sign Bruno Fernandes this week in order to have the midfielder in time before their Premier League fixture against...
Read more
Sports News

Big spender Wazito sign two youngsters

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League side Wazito have continued with their signing spree bringing in Alvin ‘Chicha’ Ochieng and Roland Ashimoto. Ochieng, 18-years old, has been signed...
Read more
News

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia sign sponsorship deal with Umbro

Alfred Kiura -
One of the most successful Kenya Premier League teams has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro. This will be...
Read more
13,761FansLike
3,414FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ex-AFC Leopards goal-machine among three confirmed at NSL side

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League-chasing Nairobi City Stars have confirmed the re-signing of striker Ezekiel Odera. Odera will be back at the club for the second stint...
Read more

President Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that security forces will mount stringent operations to do away with the Al-Shabab militia in the Coastal and North...
Read more

CCTV footage shows Babu Owino shooting DJ Evolve at B-Club

News Alfred Kiura -
A CCTV footage has emerged showing Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino shot Kilimani based joint B-club’s in-house DJ, Felix Orinda Alias DJ...
Read more

Court stops auditor general recruitment

News Laiza Maketso -
Pending a case filed by outspoken activist Okiya Omtatah, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the recruitment for an auditor General. Auditor General...
Read more

Has Peter Blessing quit Bahati’s EMB records? Video suggests

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Peter Blessing seems to have quit Bahati’s Eastlands Most Beloved recording studio after he posted a video of himself asking people...
Read more

Police recover gun and bullets used in the B-Club shooting

News Erick Flavour -
Police officers attached to DCI have recovered a firearm believed to have been used by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino. Also recovered...
Read more

Susumila hands over 253k to Jalang’o from Joho

Entertainment Stephen Ginni -
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Susumila was the guest anchor at the Milele FM morning show hosted by Alex and Jalas. Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali...
Read more

Young women in Nairobi giving out their eggs for money

Local news Stephen Ginni -
One of the quickest ways in which young women are making money is through egg donations. Women who decide to use in-vitro fertilization (IVF)...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke