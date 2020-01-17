Ex-AFC Leopards goal-machine among three confirmed at NSL side

Kenya Premier League-chasing Nairobi City Stars have confirmed the re-signing of striker Ezekiel Odera.

Odera will be back at the club for the second stint having been with them in 2016 and was one of their top performers as they were relegated from KPL. Odera has penned down a two-and-a-half year deal with the side after his contract with AFC Leopards expired.

He was with KCB on a loan deal from Ingwe. He joins Aziz Okaka and Jacob Osano who have been signed by the side.

Okaka has been signed from relegated Sony Sugar while Osano arrives from Nairobi Stima. The club’s Head Coach Sanjin Alagic is delighted with the quality the new signing bring to the squad.

“Am delighted to get two really quality experienced players like Odera and Osano in our squad. They will bring new dimension to our team together with Pinchez and Okaka,” he told the Club’s official portal.

The coach is happy with scouting that the team has done to spot the talents that they have on board. He is now confident that his side will be stronger in the remaining part of the league as they continue pushing for promotion.

“Definitely we make good scouting in the last few months and did a good job with the signings. We will be stronger for the second part of the season which is always more difficult.” he added

Odera and Osana are set to make their debut on Saturday.