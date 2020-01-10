Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo.

Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He will, however, be waiting for an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Turkmenistan’s Federation before making his debut.

The player has been training with City Stars since November and Head coach Sanjin Alagic is impressed with the player’s unique abilities.

“When he first showed up for training I said this is the one I want. His qualities are really unique; calm, sure on the ball and a great passer with supervision,” the coach told the club’s official portal.

“But then I was told we was contracted elsewhere, and I could only get him once he ends his engagement with an Easter Europe team. I had to be patient till this January window, and I am glad we got him.” he added

Pinchez a former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars midfielder saw his one year deal with FC Altyn Asyr a Turkmenistan top tier side fail to kick off after he was unable to acquire a VISA and work permit. Commenting on his new move he said:

“I have been following City Stars steady progress this season and when I was invited to train I was instantly attracted by their approach, it was very professional,”

“Joining the club was an easy decision to make as, seven weeks since I joined them in training, I am very familiar with their style and all players currently in their ranks.”

He has played for Thika, Tusker and Gor Mahia.