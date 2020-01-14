FKF draw: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and other KPL side given byes

The Football Kenya Federation Cup will kick off on on 15th and 16th February with 48 side scheduled to take part in the competition which is a route to the CAF Competitions.

Defending Champions Bandari FC will launch their campaign in the round of 16 having received byes from the opening round together with other fellow Kenya Premier League sides.

Bandari will play the winner of the clash pitting Reunion FC and KSG Ogopa while former winners AFC Leopards will play the winner of Elim FC-CUSCO clash.

Gor Mahia FC will have a date against the winner of Kariobangi Sharks B and Naivas FC match.

The finals have been slated for May 30, 2020. The tournament winner takes home KES 2 Million, while the runners up pockets KES 1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.

FKF Draw