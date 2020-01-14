Home Sports News FKF draw: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and other KPL side given byes
By Collins Luvisia
Gor Mahia FC line-up in a past match. Photo Courtesy/Gor Mahia

The  Football Kenya Federation Cup will kick off on on 15th and 16th February with 48 side scheduled to take part in the competition which is a route to the CAF Competitions.

Defending Champions Bandari FC will launch their campaign in the round of 16 having received byes from the opening round together with other fellow Kenya Premier League sides.

Bandari will play the winner of the clash pitting Reunion FC and KSG Ogopa while former winners AFC Leopards will play the winner of Elim FC-CUSCO clash.

Gor Mahia FC will have a date against the winner of Kariobangi Sharks B and Naivas FC match.

The finals have been slated for May 30, 2020. The tournament winner takes home KES 2 Million, while the runners up pockets KES 1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.

FKF Draw

  1. (Nairobi Water vs Zetech Titans) vs FC Talanta
  2. (Congo Boys vs Tandaza) vs Posta Rangers
  3. (Equity vs Balaji EPZ) vs Sofapaka FC
  4. (Jericho Revelation vs Nation FC) vs Bidco United
  5. (Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa) vs Kariobangi Sharks
  6. (Kariobangi Sharks B vs Naivas FC) vs Gor Mahia
  7. (Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa) vs Bandari
  8. (FC Shells vs SS Assad) vs Fortune Sacco
  9. (MMUST vs Keroka Technical) vs Vihiga United
  10. (Transfoc FC vs Mara Sugar) vs Ushuru
  11. (Zoo Youth FC vs Sindo United) vs KCB
  12. (Butali Sugar vs Flamingo) vs Migori Youth
  13. (Nyabururu Sportif vs Black Diamond) vs Kisumu All-Stars
  14. (Elim FC vs CUSCO) vs AFC Leopards
  15. (Soy United vs Dero FC) vs Wazito
  16. (Luanda Villa vs GDC) vs Ullinzi Stars
