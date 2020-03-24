FKF fined by FIFA

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has fined Football Kenya Federation 4 Million as the cost incurred during the Adel Amrouche’s arbitration procedures and FIFA Disciplinary Committee proceeding.

This means the Federation needs to pay over 113 Million to be cleared by FIFA. 109 Million is set to be paid to former Harambee Stars Head Coach Amrouche after he won the wrongful dismissal case.

Though the Federation has no money to pay fines and Amrouche, they have been directed make the payments in a month or face sanctions.

The federation through a statement signed by CEO Barry Otieno stated that they will continue engaging the Government and FIFA to reach a consensus on how to settle the fines.

“Given the foregoing, the federation, whilst remaining optimistic continues to actively engage both the government and FIFA, with a view of finding possible solutions to enable Kenya to deal with the matter conclusively and without the possibility of having to be sanctioned,” reads part of the statement.

In a bid to avoid similar cases in future, the federation will not hire coaches on closed contracts.

Amrouche was hired to lead Kenya in 2013 and his contract was extended a year later after impressing his then-boss Sam Nyamweya. This was after he guided the side to scoop the CECAFA Senior Challenge Trophy.

His new five-year deal ended unceremoniously after he was handed a lengthy ban for spitting at a match official during an Africa Nations Cup qualifier match against Comoros played in Moroni.

FKF terminated his contract in 2016. He filed a case with FIFA who initially gave him 65 Million but he appealed until the amount was increased to 109 Million.