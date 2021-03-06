FKF Premier League: City Stars seeks Ingwe upset, Bandari dares to dream

Another balmy Saturday afternoon, another round of FKF fixtures to keep us all occupied in the long warm Saturday afternoon.

Tusker stretched their lead at the top to nine points with a 1-0 win over Kings of defense, Ulinzi Stars. Now on 35 points, the Brewers also boast of the best goal difference in the league, thus are worth their top spot.

However, they are not out of the forests just yet, with second-placed KCB having two games in hand. But what else is on offer?

#FKFPL Fixtures Bandari fc vs. Nzoia Sugar 3pm – Mbaraki Grounds Leopards vs. Nairobi City Stars 3pm – Kasarani Stadium Sofapaka vs. Bidco United 3pm – Wundanyi Stadium Zoo fc vs. Vihiga United 3pm – Green Stadium Western Stima vs. Wazito 3pm – Moi Stadium Who will win? pic.twitter.com/0No941szWI — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 6, 2021

Resurgent City Stars seeks Ingwe upset

Nairobi City Stars is probably the most-inform team over the past few games after Bandari. The Kawangware side has won three of its last three games, which lifted them to 9th, above 2009 Champions Sofapaka, and level on points with defending Champions Gor Mahia.

It is hard to believe that City Stars was languishing in the relegation zone just a few weeks back but now have a genuine chance for a top-ten finish.

However, the City Stars record against Ingwe has been poor. In the last five meetings, City Stars has won just once and lost the other three. Another ended in a drab 0-0 draw.

Ingwe, on their part, will be eying second place, with a win taking them to within seven of Tusker. And who can bet against Ingwe when they have the irrepressible Rupia firing on all fronts?

Bandari daring to dream

Not too long back, Bandari was battling with Sofapaka and Ulinzi for top ten spots. However, a change to the Docker’s technical bench has brought good winds, not unlike the Arab Trade winds of the 1500s.

A win over the inconsistent Nzoia Sugar would lift them to second place, just seven behind Tusker.

Nzoia Sugar, on their part, will look to lift themselves to seventh with a win. But they would have to find a way past Bandari at Mbaraki, a place not very kind to visitors. Bandari for the win here.

Western Stima vs Wazito

Western Stima welcomes Wazito at Moi Stadium in another crunch match. Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi is wary of Stima’s threat, despite the power men’s rotten run of form that leaves them at 17th place. A win for Wazito would take them to 27 points and a potential third place. That could be motivation enough for the ‘Heavyweights.’

Other matches

Zoo Kericho vs Vihiga United Kick-off – 1300hrs

Sofapaka vs Bidco United kick-off – 1500hrs