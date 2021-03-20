FKF Premier League: Ingwe drool over second place, Tusker eyeing seven-point lead

Boy, oh Boy! The next round of fixtures in the FKF Premier League provides a chance for significant shakeups before the bore of the international break settles upon us like the cold of July.

AFC Leopards keen on closing the gap with Tusker

Third-placed AFC Leopards have wholly refused to bow down to pressure mounting at the summit of the table. A 1-0 win over resurgent Nairobi City Stars took Ingwe to within a point of second-placed KCB. It was their third win running and the fourth in six.

Vihiga United, on the other hand, has been woeful. Four losses and a draw in the last five games left the club 16th, just three points above last-placed Zoo Kericho. Hard, then, to see how the struggling boys from Vihiga County could upset their counterparts from Kakamega.

Even with Rupia presumably away on national duty, AFC will still have enough ammunition to see off Vihiga United.

Brewers seek to extend lead at the top

Robert Matano, a veteran in the Kenya Club circle, is a man who knows how to win the league. He defied odds to win the KPL with Sofapaka in 2009, in the club’s first attempt at top-flight football.

He now leads Tusker at the apex on 35 points, with four wins in the last five. The Brewers have conceded 13 goals, more than the 13th-placed Ulinzi. Yet it is the forward line that has bailed them out, with Tusker’s 27 goals the highest in the league.

Nairobi City Stars, meanwhile, is a team on a revival. After three straight wins, the club lost to AFC Leopards, but there is no shame in that. Three wins in five have seen the Utalii side rise to 9th, level on points with Gor Mahia. But does the club have enough to beat Tusker?

Inconsistent Wazito meet improving Bandari

Francis Kimanzi is no doubt building something at Wazito. Given his vast experience, it will be suicidal to rule him out of the top-four fight this season.

However, for all his brilliance, Wazito has still not managed any sustained consistency. This has seen them drop to sixth, two points behind their day’s opponents Bandari.

Bandari’s 1-1 draw with Nzoia Sugar last week was the only blight coming after a run of four straight wins. The duo of Andre Cassa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani seems to be working wonders. Those wonders, then, could surprise Kimanzi.