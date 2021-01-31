FKF Premier League: Tusker eyes top spot as Gor Mahia aims to close gap

After the Saturday round of fixtures shook up the tables a bit, today, the table will see some significant shift come 5 pm.

Today's FKF Premier League Fixtures. Nzoia Sugar FC vs. Zoo 3pm – Sudi Stadium Bandari FC vs. Gor Mahia 3pm – Mbaraki Grounds Tusker FC vs. Mathare United 3pm – Kasarani Stadium Who will win? #FKFPL #RadullLive pic.twitter.com/HXTRyvWIyE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 31, 2021

Tusker seeks top spot

Following KCB’s blunt 0-0 draw against Ulinzi, Tusker now has a chance to sit pretty at the top of the table.

After a shaky start to the season, the Brewers have strung together impressive results that see them second, just two behind leaders, KCB. A win today sends them above the Bankers with a point. And for the maiden time this season, the top spot will change hands…or feet?

Tusker is on the back of an impressive five games without defeat. Four wins and a draw. They will be looking for a four successive victory.

Thus, Mathare is meeting an irresistible force. The Slum Boys are having a poor season. After a back and forth with FKF, they were suspended from the league. However, they returned after a court order reinstated them.

And it hasn’t been a good return. With three losses, a solitary win and a draw from their last five matches, Mathare is no match for a Tusker side seeking the top spot at Kasarani.

Gor eyeing a further climb

You have to be impressed by the defending FKF Premier League Champions. Despite starting their season late, due to FKF altercations, CAF matches and player strikes, Gor sits eighth, on 12 points. That is despite playing at least two games less than most teams above it.

With three wins and two losses in their last five games, consistency has been against Gor. And they come up against a Bandari side also struggling with consistency but haven’t lost in five.

A point separates both sides, with each assured of sixth place with a win. But a draw could benefit both clubs, especially considering Gor will be visiting Mbaraki Grounds, a tough place for visitors.

In the other match, Nzoia Sugar welcome Zoo Kericho. Both sides are struggling, though Zoo will feel better, having come to heads with FKF at the start of the season and now just three points behind Nzoia.

However, Nzoia, on eight points, and at home (Sudi Stadium), will have the confidence to win. Zoo, with no win in their last five, has little chance.