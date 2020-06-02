Home Sports News football 20 years later, Scholes still resesc ends with Deschamps for behaving "like...
Sports Newsfootball

20 years later, Scholes still resesc ends with Deschamps for behaving “like a big baby”

By kenyan

Paul Scholes still hasn’t digested his card after a tackle on Didier Deschamps that caused him to miss the 1999 Champions League final.

“I tackled Deschamps, I reviewed the action several times. To be honest with you, I don’t think there was any fault. It was right in front of the referee, he screamed like a big girl, like a big baby, which didn’t help me.”

Invited this Sunday in the podcast A Goal In One to look back on his career at Manchester United, the former England midfielder took the opportunity to slip another tackle to Didier Deschamps.

Spectator of a mythical finale

On 21 April 1999, Juventus hosted Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw. While the score of 2-2 qualifies for the moment the Red Devils, Paul Scholes comes into play and quickly tackles the current coach of the Blues. Which screams in pain in front of the referee who draws the yellow card. Problem, this is his third of the competition which means immediate suspension for the next game. “These are things you have to live with. Obviously, at the time, I was destroyed, but there was nothing I could do about it,” Scholes said.

While United qualified for the final with a 3-2 win, they fought without Scholes. A month later, Manchester United made an unthinkable comeback to win their second C1 thanks to goals from Sheringham and Solskjaer in extra time (2-1). Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has bitter triumph in the stands of the Camp Nou.

Previous articleNubia Play 5G expected to debut as Red Magic 5G Lite outside China
Next articleSamsung lana TV in the USA with rotating display for consumption of vdeos in social networks

RELATED ARTICLES

football

What will Ligue 1 look like on Mediapro’s “Telefoot” channel?

kenyan -
A launch in August at 25 euros per month, eight Ligue 1 games and eight Ligue 2 matches per day, two magazines on Sundays,...
Read more
football

League 1: Mediapro backs Aulas for season resumption

kenyan -
Jaume Roures, president of Mediapro, regrets the end of the Ligue 1 season. He affirms his support for Jean-Michel Aulas and fears consequences for...
Read more
football

Telefoot magazine is not under threat on TF1

kenyan -
Mediapro announced on Tuesday that its channel, the main broadcaster of Ligue 1 from next season, will be called Telefoot after an agreement with...
Read more
15,699FansLike
3,464FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

George Floyd’s funeral to take place June 9

World News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, George Floyd's family lawyer said his funeral would take place on June 9 in Houston. George Floyd is the black man who died...
Read more

Uhuru hints at possible reopening schools

News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at the possible reopening of schools and worship places as much as the country continues struggling with the...
Read more

Congo suffers yet another Ebola outbreak, four dead

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A second Ebola outbreak this year has hit DR Congo, this time in the Northwest Area as 2020 continues to knot humanity beyond comfortable...
Read more

Police shoot, kill homeless man in Mathare

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Kenya Police have reportedly shot dead a homeless man in Mathare. According to sources, the man, whom the residents of Mathare fondly called Vaite,...
Read more

Susan Kihika and 7 MPs move to the Uhuru camp

News Tracy Nabwile -
Susan Kihika and seven members of parliament who support Deputy President William Ruto have made a political u-turn. They are now supporting President Uhuru...
Read more

Autopsy shows George Floyd was suffocated to death

News Tracy Nabwile -
The death of George Floyd set off nationwide unrest in the USA. Pathologists did a post-mortem on his body, and it shows that a...
Read more

Kenyan producer Magix Enga gets American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s song deleted from YouTube over copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s self-proclaimed king of beats producer Magix Enga pounced on another victim after he claimed that American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had sampled his beats...
Read more

Illegal LPG dealers to be prosecuted

News Laiza Maketso -
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has put out a harsh warning to illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across the country. This move comes...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke