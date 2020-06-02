20 years later, Scholes still resesc ends with Deschamps for behaving “like a big baby”

Paul Scholes still hasn’t digested his card after a tackle on Didier Deschamps that caused him to miss the 1999 Champions League final.

“I tackled Deschamps, I reviewed the action several times. To be honest with you, I don’t think there was any fault. It was right in front of the referee, he screamed like a big girl, like a big baby, which didn’t help me.”

Invited this Sunday in the podcast A Goal In One to look back on his career at Manchester United, the former England midfielder took the opportunity to slip another tackle to Didier Deschamps.

Spectator of a mythical finale

On 21 April 1999, Juventus hosted Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw. While the score of 2-2 qualifies for the moment the Red Devils, Paul Scholes comes into play and quickly tackles the current coach of the Blues. Which screams in pain in front of the referee who draws the yellow card. Problem, this is his third of the competition which means immediate suspension for the next game. “These are things you have to live with. Obviously, at the time, I was destroyed, but there was nothing I could do about it,” Scholes said.

While United qualified for the final with a 3-2 win, they fought without Scholes. A month later, Manchester United made an unthinkable comeback to win their second C1 thanks to goals from Sheringham and Solskjaer in extra time (2-1). Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has bitter triumph in the stands of the Camp Nou.